The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.

The event is held in collaboration between PAU Violence, an intimate partner violence prevention project, the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Women’s Center, Maui Family Support Services. Inc., and MADE IN HOPE Kane Connections.

“Maui Men’s March Against Violence” is organized to increase awareness about the issues of violence towards women and partners on campus and in the community. Through this march, organizers ask men to be the leaders in the fight towards preventing violence against their partner.

PC: Maui Police Department. File: Oct. 27, 2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is our hope that this event will open up communication about various forms of intimate partner violence and to help men better understand and appreciate their partner’s experiences. It also highlights the fact that domestic violence, sexual violence, and intimate partner violence does not just affect women but also the men, family, and friends who care about them,” organizers said.

Every October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Maui Men’s March Against Violence seeks to inspire participation in a community event that focuses attention on the need for both men and women to become involved. “With civic and corporate action, victims can become survivors and together we can build a safe and healthy community. We must all unite to put an end to Domestic violence in our community,” according to an event announcement.

“Believing that men and women can work together as allies in shifting paradigms, changing worldviews and ending the injustices of patriarchy, the men and women of Maui County can stand united with one voice,” organizers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on this event or to support the walk, email at [email protected]

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs to discuss options (Restraining Orders, Emergency Shelter, Individual Counseling, Support Groups, etc.), call:

Women Helping Women 24-Hour Hotline: 808-579-9581

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-690-6200

Parents and Children Together: 808-243-7001

Additional events taking place this month in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month include: