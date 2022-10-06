Maui Arts & Entertainment

43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina

October 6, 2022, 8:06 AM HST
Lahaina Halloween 2019. PC: Bryan Berkowitz/ Lahaina Town Action Committee.

LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.

“We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able to help us bring back this fun family event to Front Street,” said Sne Patel, LahainaTown Action Committee President. “This year’s event will be modified with safety and limited resources top of mind,” he said, and will include only the traditional parade.

Keiki are invited to don their best costume, walk down Front Street and have the chance to walk across stage and get their bag of goodies. The event is slated to begin at 4 p.m. at the Outlets of Maui, at the corner of Front Street and Papalaua Street.

“We’ll have the traditional kick off by Parade Marshall Mayor Victorino, who will lead the Lahainaluna Marching Band and Maui Shriners Clubs along beautiful Front Street,” said Joseph Pluta, the parade’s master of ceremonies for over 43 years.

A friendly reminder that this is a pedestrian parade only, so please no vehicles, bicycles, skateboards, or golf carts etc. Front Street will reopen immediately following the parade.

“We hope this event brings a smile to our keiki, who have missed out on this fun night due to the pandemic,” Patel said, “and we look forward to bringing this back on a larger scale in 2023.”

Lahaina Halloween 2019. PC: Bryan Berkowitz/ Lahaina Town Action Committee.

