The next generation of Nakashima’s (taken pre-pandemic, pre-mask mandate) Top Left to Right: Michelle Nakashima, Megan Nakashima; Bottom Left to Right: Matthew Nakashima, Jayson Nakashima.

Pukalani Superette will join the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter as a Platinum Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® – Maui on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2022.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – with over 11 million family members and friends providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Hawaiʻi, more than 29,000 people live with the disease, and over 65,000 are family caregivers.

“My grandmother, Sumiko Nakashima, and her brother, Tom Tanizaki, both suffered from Alzheimer’s disease in their later years. Sumiko was the second generation owner of Pukalani Superette,” said Megan Nakashima, President of Pukalani Superette. “Supporting the Alzheimer’s Association is important because they advocate for accelerated Alzheimer’s research. On a more community-based level, they provide programs and education on detecting Alzheimer’s and resources for caregivers. In simpler terms, we support them hoping that one day no one will have to experience a loss like ours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at the Boys and Girls Club Front Lawn in Keōpūolani Park. Register in advance to adhere to a contactless registration by going to www.alz.org/mauiwalk.

The event is free and opens at 8 a.m. with a warm-up by Yanagida Fitness, a Promise Garden Ceremony, followed by a walk through the park. It’s a day to remember loved ones we lost to the disease, honor caregivers in our community, and show support in fighting to end Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia for future generations.

“While we wait for a cure, we implore those that may have a family member that is exhibiting signs to get checked out. We are asking you to make the brave decision to acknowledge your family member may have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease,” said Megan Nakashima, President of Pukalani Superette, “We hope that early detection and education can help families – a step that we did not have when experiencing it ourselves.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We have an incredibly generous community of people and businesses on Maui,” said Christine Spencer, Alzheimer’s Association Regional Coordinator Maui County, “With the donated funds, we were able to reach over 650 families last year on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi with free support services and education.”

To find out more about free programs for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease visit www.alz.org/hawaii. Help is available 24/7 with the Alzheimer’s Helpline 800-272-3900.

“We will never give up hope that our community will benefit from the funds raised by the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Megan Nakashima, “We use this event not only to honor Sue and Tom, but also to honor all of our affected customers as well.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Organizers extended a special thanks to ʻOhana Fuels a fellow Platinum Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s- Maui.