Maui artists have a chance to win a one-year contract with Park West Gallery, the world’s largest art dealer, and have a special exhibition of their work alongside icons including Picasso, Rembrandt and Renoir.

Photo Courtesy: Park West Gallery

Submissions for the 2nd annual Made in Hawaiʻi art competition close on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. HST. Legal residents of Hawaiʻi who are at least 18 years old are invited to participate. Eligible participants can enter the competition by submitting images of three original works of art — a drawing, painting, print, collage or illustration — via [email protected].

Once the submission period is over, representatives from Park West Gallery will select the contest’s Top 10 semi-finalists. The Oʻahu public will have the chance to decide the next round of the competition.

All 10 artists will be displayed at Park West Waikiki, and the public will be able to visit the artwork in-person and vote for their favorites. The three artists with the most votes will become the contest’s Final 3 artists.

The ultimate winner will then be selected by a panel of judges, including Park West executives and local Hawaiʻi dignitaries. A reception at the Waikīkī gallery to celebrate the winner and all of the finalists will follow.

The winner of the inaugural 2021 “Made in Hawaii” competition was Oʻahu artist Chris Sebo. Chosen out of hundreds of submissions, Sebo’s vivid and surrealistic artwork is based on Hawaiʻi’s scenery where he says art lovers will “find paradise through my eyes.”

“We were so delighted to see the incredible talent and creativity displayed by last year’s Made in Hawaiʻi participants,” said Arturo Torrez, Director of Park West Hawaiʻi. “This year, we will welcome another Hawaiʻi artist to our Park West Gallery ʻohana and showcase their work in our gallery alongside masterpieces by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and other giants of art history.”

Park West Gallery Hawaiʻi is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.parkwestgallery.com/hawaii or call 808-859-4871.