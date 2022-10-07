The north entrance of King Kekaulike High School is located along the Old Haleakalā Highway in Pukalani. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The newly formed Kekaulike High School Foundation is awarding scholarships to King Kekaulike High School seniors for the 2021-22 school year.

The Foundation is a group of individuals within the Kekaulike complex dedicated to promoting and fostering Upcountry public schools.

In its first year, the Foundation will be awarding multiple scholarships in various amounts currently up to $2,500 to qualifying seniors graduating from King Kekaulike in 2022.

Seniors must attend an accredited, two or four year institution including other accredited post-secondary vocational-technical schools/programs.

Applications are available for download online at kekaulikefoundation.org under “Programs.

Completed applications must be submitted by March 25, 2022.

The Kekaulike Foundation is also proud to present our first public fundraiser, “Upcountry Eats for Education” on Wednesday, March 16.

Join the Foundation and Pukalani Superette, Twin Falls Fruit Stand, Da Fish Shack, and Pizza Fresh as organizers raise funds for all upcountry students (Makawao, Haʻikū, Pāʻia, Pukalani, and Kula Elementary, Kalama Intermediate, and King Kekaulike) with the help of local restaurants.

Participating businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Kekaulike High School Foundation. Organizers are still accepting businesses that would like to be a part of this community raising event.

For questions or more information, visit the website https://www.kekaulikefoundation.org

or email [email protected]