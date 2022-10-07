VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina. PC: courtesy

Maui’s 10 best coffee shops feature lattes and mochas and espressos from across the island. In its search for the best of the best, Yelp named VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina, nō ka ʻoi on the Valley Isle.

Others rising to the top as la crème de la crème include:

No. 2: Kraken Coffee Maui in Kīhei

No. 3: Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku

No. 4. Akamai Coffee in Kahului

No. 5 Espresso Mafia in Makawao

No. 6 Shaka Shots in Kahului

No. 7 Alba’s Cuban Coladas in Pukalani

No. 8 Drift Coffee in Lahaina

No. 9 My Titas cafe in Hāna

No. 10 Island Vintage Coffee in Lahaina

*This is an all-time list of the best coffee spots in Maui according to Yelp.



















“We identified businesses in the coffee category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of Sept. 29, 2022,” said Brenna Falvey

PR Specialist with Yelp.

VigiLatte Artisan Coffee was also recognized recently as one of the top coffee shops in the US and Canada. The Yelp website, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews, listed VigiLatte Artisan Coffee on 844 Front Street in Lahaina, as No. 15 on the US/Canada list.

It was one of only two Hawaiʻi businesses that made the rankings, and the only Maui business included on the list of the best 100 coffee shops featured on the site.