Nō Ka ʻOi Coffee: 10 best coffee shops on Maui according to Yelp

By Wendy Osher
 October 7, 2022, 9:03 AM HST
* Updated October 7, 9:33 AM
VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina. PC: courtesy

Maui’s 10 best coffee shops feature lattes and mochas and espressos from across the island. In its search for the best of the best, Yelp named VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina, nō ka ʻoi on the Valley Isle.

Others rising to the top as la crème de la crème include:

No. 2: Kraken Coffee Maui in Kīhei
No. 3: Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku
No. 4. Akamai Coffee in Kahului
No. 5 Espresso Mafia in Makawao
No. 6 Shaka Shots in Kahului
No. 7 Alba’s Cuban Coladas in Pukalani
No. 8 Drift Coffee in Lahaina
No. 9 My Titas cafe in Hāna
No. 10 Island Vintage Coffee in Lahaina

*This is an all-time list of the best coffee spots in Maui according to Yelp.

  • Kraken Coffee in Kīhei has a drive-through and walk-up window. Photo by Kiaora Bohlool.
  • Kirt Suzuki. Courtesy Maui Coffee Attic.
  • Inside Maui Coffee Attic. PC: Maui Coffee Attic
  • Akamai Coffee products. PC: Yelp.com
  • VigiLatte Artisan Coffee

“We identified businesses in the coffee category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of Sept. 29, 2022,” said Brenna Falvey
PR Specialist with Yelp.

VigiLatte Artisan Coffee was also recognized recently as one of the top coffee shops in the US and Canada.  The Yelp website, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews, listed VigiLatte Artisan Coffee on 844 Front Street in Lahaina, as No. 15 on the US/Canada list.  

It was one of only two Hawaiʻi businesses that made the rankings, and the only Maui business included on the list of the best 100 coffee shops featured on the site.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
