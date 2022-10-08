Maui author CJ Grace, who has written a “fun and engaging” story about “My Wild Ride: How to Thrive after Breast Cancer and Infidelity,” is having a virtual Book Release Party Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. Hawaiʻi time.

Visit cjauthor.com to find out more about CJ Grace and register for her Party, which is 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Plans for the Party include prizes and giveaways and begins with an interview with CJ Grace.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I wrote this book to help women let go of toxic emotions such as blame, hatred and revenge,” Grace told the BBC in an interview. “The sweetest revenge is to get over the need for it.”

The book is a candid comic memoir, helping patients and caregivers cope with cancer, including chemo, radiation, alternative therapy, unsupportive partners, negative emotions, sex and end-of-life planning.

“CJ Grace is able to take a scary topic and make it fun and engaging, so that you can’t stop reading. She’s also Mistress of the Witty Soundbite, so her ideas and stories stick with you,” said Morgana Rae, bestselling author of Financial Alchemy: Twelve Months of Magic and Manifestation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grace was a BBC broadcaster in Britain and later worked for China Radio International in Beijing, China. Currently based in the United States, CJ’s mission is to help people transform adversity into opportunity.

The book may be ordered now for delivery through an Amazon Kindle edition on Oct. 10.

The book is part memoir, part inspirational survival guide to show cancer patients and their family, friends and caregivers what to expect and how to make the best of their situation. It’s also an unusual combination of black humor and pragmatism to deal with cancer and infidelity.