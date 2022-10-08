Online ticket sales are now available for the upcoming Maui Pops concerts in the MACC’s Castle Theater for the 2022-2023 season.

The Maui Pops Orchestra under musical director/conductor James Durham. File photo: Lorne Direnfeld

Upcoming shows include:

Holiday Pops featuring Nā Leo Pilimehana: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. Under the baton of Music Director James Durham, Maui Pops Orchestra invites you to ring in the holiday season with a festive concert featuring 23-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners ‘Nā Leo Pilimehana.’ You’ll enjoy some of their most-loved songs of the islands, as well as many holiday favorites. Also featuring members of HālauKekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi. Allow the beauty of it all to draw you into the spirit of the season – island style.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

CLICK HERE for more details on the programs and the season’s guest artists.

Tickets are $22, $35, $50, $60 (plus applicable fees). Students 18 years of age and under with an ID can purchase tickets at half-price (except for $22 tickets).

Maui Pops offers a Series Discount to patrons who purchase tickets for all four of the Maui Pops 2022-2023 series. The bundle can be purchased at a 10% discount. Tickets for all four concerts need to be purchased together to qualify for discount. The discount does not apply to $22 tickets.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions until the day of the concert. The Box Office windows will open at 12 p.m. on concert days for will call pick up and window sales. It is recommended that patrons utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries and to assist with special seating needs by email or phone 808-242-SHOW Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.