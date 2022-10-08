Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 08, 2022

October 8, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:18 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:55 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:06 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:59 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north swell (340-360 degrees) is starting to trend lower this morning as reported by the buoys, therefore the High Surf Advisory (HSA) was cancelled this morning. This north swell will continue to produce elevated surf heights just below HSA thresholds today along all north facing shores. A second north swell (340-360 degrees) arrives later tonight. This second swell may briefly exceed HSA levels on Sunday and then slowly fade through Wednesday. A third swell from the north-northwest direction (330-350 degrees) may once again build surf heights along north facing shores into the HSA range on Thursday and Friday. 


A small, long period south swell will peak this weekend before slowly subsiding early next week. Another similar-sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to diminished wind swell, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
