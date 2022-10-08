Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 10-15 10-15 West Facing 4-6 3-5 4-6 4-6 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:18 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:55 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:06 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:59 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell (340-360 degrees) is starting to trend lower this morning as reported by the buoys, therefore the High Surf Advisory (HSA) was cancelled this morning. This north swell will continue to produce elevated surf heights just below HSA thresholds today along all north facing shores. A second north swell (340-360 degrees) arrives later tonight. This second swell may briefly exceed HSA levels on Sunday and then slowly fade through Wednesday. A third swell from the north-northwest direction (330-350 degrees) may once again build surf heights along north facing shores into the HSA range on Thursday and Friday.

A small, long period south swell will peak this weekend before slowly subsiding early next week. Another similar-sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to diminished wind swell, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.