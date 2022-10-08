Kahekili Highway at vicinity of Mile 15. Location map for soil test boring drilling work. PC: Google Imagery 2021 / Maxar Technologies Data.

Drilling of soil test borings for the Kahekili Highway slope repair project will be done in Kahakuloa on the south side of Waihali Gulch, in the vicinity of Milepost 15, from Oct. 17 through Oct. 24, 2022.

The Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division made the announcement, saying road closures take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the duration.

These closures will be necessary to maintain the safety of the crew members as they work in the area with narrow roads. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Local residents will be permitted access at periodic times during the closure.