Property owners whose rental or lease agreement with tenants expires this year have until Dec. 31, 2022, to reapply for Maui County’s 2023 long-term rental exemption program and qualify for an exemption of up to $200,000.

“We encourage property owners to rent or lease their homes or ohana units to local residents who need affordable long-term housing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This long-term rental exemption program offers tax relief of up to $200,000 to property owners help our residents.”

This program is for Maui County property owners who rent or lease their properties. If their rent or lease agreement with their tenant expires this year on or before Dec. 31, the property owners need to reapply for the exemption for the 2023 assessment year. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

To qualify for the long-term rental exemption of up to $200,000, the real property must be occupied as a residential long-term rental as of Jan. 1, 2023. A property owner must have a signed contract to lease for 12 consecutive months or longer to the same tenant.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

By Dec. 31, 2022, the Real Property Assessment Division must receive a long-term rental exemption claim form that has been properly filled out with the signed lease agreement attached. Six-month and month-to-month leases do not qualify.

The long-term rental exemption may be allowed on more than one home if located on separate parcels. If a portion of the property is used for commercial purposes, that portion will not be eligible for the exemption.

Properties in the owner-occupied classification, with a dwelling unit occupied as a long-term rental, may qualify for an additional exemption of up to $100,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The long-term rental exemption claim form can be found at www.mauipropertytax.com. Click on the “Forms” tab, then “Long Term Exemption” under “Exemption Forms.”

To receive confirmation of receipt, email your claim form and a legible copy of the signed contract to lease to the Division at [email protected] by the Dec. 31 due date.

Property owners may contact the Real Property Assessment Division by calling (808) 270-7295 with any questions, or by email at [email protected]