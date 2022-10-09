The Department of Land and Natural Resources has grant money for entities to acquire and protect land in Hawaiʻi. Mokae II lands. Photo Credit: Hawaiʻi Land Trust

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources, through its Legacy Land Conservation Program, is now accepting applications for grants to acquire and preserve land that has natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production or historic value. This includes park and trail systems that provide access to such land.

Approximately $5.9 million is expected to be available for awards during the current grant cycle.

The Land Conservation Fund is a valuable tool for conserving and protecting Hawaiʻi’s natural beauty and all natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations. Grants from the Land Conservation Fund support efforts by state agencies, counties and nonprofit land conservation organizations to acquire land and protect resources for public benefit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications for land acquisition grants are due December 12, 2022. To apply, go to: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/llcp/apply

For more information about the Land Conservation Fund grant process call 808-586-0921 or email [email protected].