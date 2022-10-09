Land Conservation Fund has nearly $6 million for grants to acquire and preserve land
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources, through its Legacy Land Conservation Program, is now accepting applications for grants to acquire and preserve land that has natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production or historic value. This includes park and trail systems that provide access to such land.
Approximately $5.9 million is expected to be available for awards during the current grant cycle.
The Land Conservation Fund is a valuable tool for conserving and protecting Hawaiʻi’s natural beauty and all natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations. Grants from the Land Conservation Fund support efforts by state agencies, counties and nonprofit land conservation organizations to acquire land and protect resources for public benefit.
Applications for land acquisition grants are due December 12, 2022. To apply, go to: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/llcp/apply
For more information about the Land Conservation Fund grant process call 808-586-0921 or email [email protected].