Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 9, 2022. May they rest in peace.

June 27, 1933 – Sept. 29, 2022

James passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. James was born on June 27, 1933 from Makawao, Maui. He was married to Caroline Taua Plunkett for a wonderful 66 years. He lived on Oʻahu more than 40 years running his company, Island Bar Supplies and later working for AFLAC Insurance; until he moved back to Maui to enjoy his retirement with all his children and grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife; Caroline Taua Plunkett, son; James Tavares Jr., daughter; Caroline Ann Tavares, parents; Jacintho Tavares and Marcelina Gomes.

Survived by his daughter; Joanne (Wayne) Tengan and Jamina (Jerry) Javier, son; Kenneth (Charlotte) Tavares, Sister; Eileen Mattos, six grandchildren; Pito (Kimberly) Javier, Buda (Davelyn) Tengan, Jeremy (Tiffany) Javier, Joy (Kili) Brown, Hoku (Harmon) Howard and Joanna Javier, his 16 great grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary Wailuku on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Burial to follow 2 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Stephen Kawila Dutro Jr.

Feb. 9, 1949 – Sept. 14, 2022

Stephen Kawila Dutro, Jr., went home to our Heavenly Father on Sept. 14, 2022

We would like to take this opportunity to share just a little more of Stephen, by sharing a snippet of his 73 years of life with us. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Ursula Dutro, previous wife Charlynne Quinsaat, children Carly Kainoa Quinsaat Agbayani (Michael), Charlie Kawila Dutro, Kazmer Nishioka-Dutro, Ursell Nishioka-Dutro, Savanah Nishioka-Dutro and 10 grandchildren he loved and adored with all of his heart. The son of the late Stephen Kawila Dutro, Sr. (1956) and Marian Mokihana Dutro Apo. (2013) and Francis Kapi’inaokalani Apo (2005).

Stephen was a protector, survivor, and provider from a very young age. As the eldest child, he protected his siblings: Calvin Kealiikoa Dutro (deceased 2017), Doreen Mapuana Dutro-Hoopai (Oren deceased 2013), Bernadette Ululani Dutro Rollins (Garry deceased 2016), Bryce Kapiinaokalani Apo (Leona), Francine Pualani Apo-Kamimoto and Reginald Kauiokalani Apo. As his family continued to grow with his 10 grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins he never ceased to care for and willing to help his family and friends.

Also, at a very young age he learned how to live off the ocean, fished for food and earn money from his catches. What he was able to sell, he shared it with his siblings. He praised his mentors, grateful for their time and wisdom by taking him under their fishing skills and taught him how to live off the aina, God’s gift. He loved the ocean and had many favorite fishing spots especially on the north to northeastern parts of Maui.

Stephen was also an athlete, played football in high school, and later in life, paddling and baseball. Number 49 was a number that followed him, from his birth year, his parking spot number and following his dad’s love for the 49ers his entire life.

After graduating from Baldwin High School, he was drafted by the Army, and then was shipped off to Vietnam. His nickname was Pineapple (for obvious reasons) and he handled the heavy artillery. Not his finest moments from what he shared, but it was his assignment, receive the coordinates and follow through with the orders. He shared the good things of his tour, like jelly beans with coffee, beautiful starry nights and sheltered the horrors of war to himself. He received a medal from the Army, which he would avoid talking whenever I asked him. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Stephen went to work for Tri-Isle, Inc. as a swamper & then moved on to being a dispatch supervisor. He retired however, from DHX. He is remembered as a hardworking, funny, friendly, serious man who loved hard, cracked jokes and was loved by many.

He proclaimed and received Jesus in his life and realized that Jesus was already with him since he was a child. With Jesus as his protector and provider, it helped him to survive and become a testament of his Father’s love.

We will miss him immensely, his storytelling, his cooking, his unconditional love for his children, grandchildren, family and desire for the best for all. He was greeted by Jesus and all those that had gone before him. To hear the words, “He’s in a better place” is very hard to listen to right now, especially when the place we want him is here with us. We know that Stephen, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend is restored. The hardworking man that he is, he will be the carpenter alongside with Jesus to help prepare an eternal home for us.

We will celebrate his life with family, friends, food, music, laughter and stories at one of his favorite places in a future date.

Mahalo for your love, prayers being a part of Steven (Stephen) life and walking along side with his family. Aloha, until we meet again.

Arrangements by:

Norman’s Mortuary

March 13, 1961 – Sept. 23, 2022

Nov. 16, 1960 – Oct. 1, 2022

Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065.

Peter Feliciano Jr.

Aug. 23, 1949 – Sept. 11, 2022

Peter A. Feliciano Jr., 73, of Makawao, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 3, 1949, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Faith in Jesus Christ Church located on 432 Waiehu Beach Road, Wailuku, HI 96793. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and scattering of his ashes will be at a later date.

Peter was a well known kūpuna on Kealaloa Avenue. He was the man that gave everyone a “smile” and a “double shaka” as they drove or walked past his home in the mornings on their way back to work or school.

He is survived by his sons, Peter Feliciano III, Blake-Edwards (Loverleen) Hoopai-Feliciano, Moki Feliciano and Joshua Feliciano; daughters Cynthia (Adrian) Ohashi and Kehaulani Feliciano; brother, Herbert (Taryn) Feliciano; sister, Roswitha (Kimo) Gomes; 17 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and lots of hanai children.

April 24, 1942 – Sept. 10, 2022

Evelyn Ann Brown, of Kihei, passed away on Sept. 10, 2022 at her home. She was born on April 24, 1942 in New York.

Evelyn worked as an adult educational teacher. She was very active in her church, an active quilter, skilled potter, an avid outrigger canoe paddler, and a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills Football Team.

She is survived by her husband, Philip Robert Brown, and brother, Sid Silsby.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at Keawela’i Congregation Church in Makena on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Ballard Family Mortuary is assisting with the arrangements.

May 2, 1961 – Sept. 5, 2022

Lynko Brown, of Haʻikū, Maui passed away on Sept. 5, 2022 at her residence. She was born on May 2, 1961.

A remembrances service will be held on Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Haʻikū Community Center. Lynko was an avid athlete in her younger days and went on to work in numerous departments in the automotive industry.

Lynko was predeceased by her mother,Lorraine Yuk Lin Brown; Her father, Aaron CK Brown; brothers, Shannon “Shaggy” Brown and Ellington “Duke” Brown, and brother-in-law, Melcolm Kahele Park.

She is survived by sisters, Poni Park, and Miya Brown; nieces, Chanelle Brown and Chanesse Woodruff, and nephew, Micah Brown; great nephew, Vincent Brown, and great niece, Brooklyn Woodruff; A very special friend, Athena Kahalepuna, not to mention the numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

The family would like to send a special thank you to all who have been there to support them and Lynko prior to and after her passing. Condolences could be mailed to P.O. Box 443, Haʻikū 96708.

Narciso Galano Buduan

March 19, 1962 – Sept. 19, 2022

Narciso Galano Buduan, 60, of Kīhei, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on March 19, 1962 in Paoay, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Narciso worked at the Kapalua Bay Hotel for 21 years until it closed its doors and as a pool attendant for the Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort in Lahaina.

He is survived by his wife, Delia Buduan; children, Dianne (Reinel) Agaran, Genesis (Jenny Johnston) Buduan, Darcie (Joshua Martinez) Buduan; siblings, Ernest (Tina) Buduan, William (Alma) Buduan, Marilyn (Jessie) Domingo, Imelda Fabian, Reynaldo (Edna) Buduan, Julie Buduan; 5 grandchildren, Dreiden, Jeiven, Dansen, Jaelen Agaran, and Riley Martinez; numerous nieces and nephews. Narciso is predeceased by his parents, Esperdion and Tomasa Buduan; and sister, Lisa Rapanut.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service at 7 p.m.; visitation again at Ballard Family Mortuary on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at 9 a.m., service 10:30 a.m., burial 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Sept. 29, 1946 – Sept. 1, 2022

Rosie Leimomi (McCool Brede) Manner, 75, of Keaʻau, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022. Born Sept. 29, 1946 in Honolulu, she retired as a sales clerk with Ali’I Petroleum and was a graduate of Waianae High School.

She is survived by son, Tenny Manner Jr. of Keaau; daughters, Theolinda Mauga of Hilo, Tennilynn Jackson of Keaau; sister, Helen Liu of Maui; in addition to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and many hanai family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo.

James Robert “Jim” Simpson

Oct. 23, 1937 – Oct. 3, 2022

James “Jim” Robert Simpson

October 23, 1937 – October 3, 2022

James “Jim” Robert Simpson, 84, of Waiohinu, Hawai‘i passed away on Oct. 3, 2022 in Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i. He was born on Oct. 23, 1937, in Niagara Falls, New York. James worked as a college football coach and middle school teacher.

He is survived by his wife Martha; sons Kalani (Jen) Simpson of Omaha, Nebraska; Kaipo (Nerisa) Simpson of ʻAiea, Oʻahu; sisters Judith Hatalak of Georgia; Kathern Rubino of Niagara Falls, New York and five grandchildren.

Private services will be held.