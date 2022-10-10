All winners 2022.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the winners for the 2022 Mayor’s Small Business Awards which include:

Ceone Nojima of Baya Bowls for Young Small Business Person of the Year

Maui United Way led by President Nicholas Winfrey for Outstanding Nonprofit Business

Da Kine Paints with Owner Michelle Heller – Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

Venture Physical Therapy with Owners Ann and Ted Anderson – Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

Dustin Tester with Maui Surfer Girls for the Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years)



















The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses, both for profit and nonprofit in the community that have 100 or fewer employees. All nominees and winners were honored at an awards ceremony on Oct. 6, 2022 at the Maui Beach Hotel.

“It was a fun and exciting night with Mistress of Ceremonies Kathy Collins, blessing by Kahu Kimokeo Kapahulehua, and informative message from Mayor Victorino” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We had so many outstanding nominees and it was an honor to celebrate them and their amazing achievements.”

Mahalo to the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development for supporting this event and to our sponsors: American Savings Bank, Hawaiian Electric Company, Southwest Airlines, and HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

To find out about nominating someone for next year’s awards program, please contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at 808-244-0081 or [email protected]

