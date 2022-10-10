Maui News

Maui County releases Public Transportation video

October 10, 2022, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Image Courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity

“Public Transportation in Maui County,” a video commissioned by the Maui County Department of Transportation and produced by Maui Economic Opportunity and Akakū Maui Community Media, is available for viewing.

The video can be found at https://youtu.be/SZeipO9yN4s.

The video outlines available services on The Maui Bus, operated by Roberts Hawaiʻi, and Maui Economic Opportunity’s paratransit and Human Services transportation. The video also shows options provided by Kaunoa Senior Services and Nā Hoaloha.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui County Transportation Director Marc Takamori gives an overview of county-operated bus services and discussed the establishment of routes and fares, the new Kahului transportation hub, bus stops and electric buses.

Darren Konno, MDOT Transportation Coordinator, explained the use of personal care assistants and service, and companion animals.

Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe narrated the video, offering a history of public transportation in Maui County.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The video will be shown on Akakū with times to be determined.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Boaters Blast State Cutting Spigots At Harbors Urge Water Enforcement Instead 2Maui County Unveils New Electric Buses 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 9 2022 4Maui Martial Arts Academy Teams Up With Global Nonprofit To Help Kids Train For Free 5Maui Job Openings Featured Positions From Oct 1 9 6Rookie Gustav Iden Smashes Kona Course Record To Win 2022 Ironman World Championship