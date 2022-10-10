Image Courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity

“Public Transportation in Maui County,” a video commissioned by the Maui County Department of Transportation and produced by Maui Economic Opportunity and Akakū Maui Community Media, is available for viewing.

The video can be found at https://youtu.be/SZeipO9yN4s.

The video outlines available services on The Maui Bus, operated by Roberts Hawaiʻi, and Maui Economic Opportunity’s paratransit and Human Services transportation. The video also shows options provided by Kaunoa Senior Services and Nā Hoaloha.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui County Transportation Director Marc Takamori gives an overview of county-operated bus services and discussed the establishment of routes and fares, the new Kahului transportation hub, bus stops and electric buses.

Darren Konno, MDOT Transportation Coordinator, explained the use of personal care assistants and service, and companion animals.

Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe narrated the video, offering a history of public transportation in Maui County.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The video will be shown on Akakū with times to be determined.