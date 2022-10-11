Tickets are on sale now for the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, taking place in-person on Nov. 4 and 5, 2022 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. There will also be a virtual component available at www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com.

Considered Maui County’s largest products show, this event is dedicated to growing the islands’ small businesses. This year’s festival features over 140 Made in Maui County vendors offering hundreds of locally made products. The festival is happening in-person at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, as well as online.

Consumers and wholesale buyers attend the festival to shop for locally made food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashions, home goods, gifts, and more. Live and livestreamed music, product demonstrations, food trucks, and entertainment complete the two-day events.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, this event was created to provide opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers while connecting with new customers around the world.

“We were able to connect with a wholesale buyer that does corporate gifting to many large companies on the mainland,” said Mitzi Toro, owner of The Maui Cookie Lady. “As more people work at home they are sending egift cards to a site where the employee can pick a gift. We are one of the options they are able to pick. It’s been one of the most important accounts we have signed up with to date.”

“Being a vendor at the Made in Maui County Festival carries a certain amount of clout. It gives people confidence about us as sellers and the quality of our product. It is always an honor to be chosen as one of their vendors,” said Maureen Bacon owner of Blue Hawaii Jewelry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 9th Annual event is supported by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development.

“We are thrilled to host a hybrid event this year. The in-person event is a highlight for the Maui County community attracting thousands of shoppers and adding the online component allows Maui County lovers from all over the world to join in,” said Pamela Tumpap, Maui Chamber President.

For further event information and details, email [email protected] or call 808-244-0081.