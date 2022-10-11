Photo (file 2018) PC: Courtesy Tulsi Gabbard

Former Congresswoman and 2020 Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

Tulsi Gabbard, a soldier in the US Army Reserves and veteran of three deployments, continued, “I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite.”

Gabbard issued a call to action, saying, “I’m calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to leave as well. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.”

In an email announcement she said, “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party – which is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness. The Democrats of today divide us by racializing every issue, stoking anti-white racism, and are actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution. The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. They demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”

Tulsi Gabbard’s full statement on leaving the Democratic Party was announced on Substack and available here.

Former Congresswoman and 2020 Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is a combat veteran with three deployments to the Middle East and Africa. She currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserves working as a Civil Affairs Officer.

She first served in elected office in the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives when she was 21 years old.

Due to the attacks on 9/11, she enlisted in the Army National Guard. In 2004, she gave up an easy re-election campaign and volunteered to deploy to Iraq with the 29th Brigade Combat Team where she served in a medical unit. After returning home in 2006, Gabbard worked in the US Senate as a legislative aide to the late Senator Daniel Akaka, who was Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. She then volunteered for a second Middle East deployment as a Platoon Leader.

Having experienced firsthand the true cost of war, Gabbard ran for United States Congress at age 31, vowing to honor the lives and sacrifice of her brothers and sisters in uniform. She prevailed in a difficult election and went on to serve in Congress for eight years as a member of the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committees. Foregoing a run for re-election to Congress, she ran as a Presidential candidate in the Democratic Party in 2020.