Courtesy of Mālama Maui Nui.

Mālama Maui Nui is holding its final Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court).

“Mālama Maui Nui is proud of the community support and volunteer efforts in providing this stopgap infrastructure measure since 2016,” stated the organization’s press release. “MMN could not have done it without you! Together, let’s continue to support the development of Maui Nui’s materials management infrastructure for the benefit of our community and environment.”

To make a donation, volunteer or request an appointment for the October 15 event, go to: MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen. Appointments are required.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:

Air Conditioners

Batteries (lead acid only)

Bicycles

Washers and Dryers

Dishwashers

Microwaves

Refrigerators

Stoves

Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire)

Water Heaters

Scrap Metal

Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords only)

For future disposal of these types of items in West Maui, call the County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division AVM Section at 808-270-6102 or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/834/Abandoned-Vehicles-and-Metals.