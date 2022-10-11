PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Mayor Michael Victorino expressed appreciation to the Maui County Council for approving resolutions accepting the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open space. The acquisition was finalized at the councilʻs meeting that adjourned on Monday.

Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander & Baldwin and the mayor announced the land acquisition agreement back in August.

Mayor Victorino notes that the Council’s approval enables the establishment of a North Shore Preservation Zone to include Baldwin Beach Park, Baby Beach (Wawaʻu Point), and 4 acres of shoreline between Mama’s Fish House and Hoʻokipa.

Other acquisitions include lands adjacent to Hoaloha Park in Kahului, Rainbow Park in Makawao and eight roadway parcels on Dairy Road in Kahului.

An aerial image shows Baldwin Beach and Baby Beach (Wawaʻu Point) on Maui’s north shore. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden.

Mayor Victorino gave special thanks to Councilmember Yuki-Lei Sugimura for quickly moving the resolution through her Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and to Councilmember Mike Molina for his longtime advocacy for the acquisition.

He said the acquisition comes following more than two years of negotiations led by himself and his administrative team.

















