Maui News

Maui council approves resolution to acquire 45 acres of A&B lands

October 11, 2022, 8:42 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Mayor Michael Victorino expressed appreciation to the Maui County Council for approving resolutions accepting the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open space.  The acquisition was finalized at the councilʻs meeting that adjourned on Monday.

Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander & Baldwin and the mayor announced the land acquisition agreement back in August.

Mayor Victorino notes that the Council’s approval enables the establishment of a North Shore Preservation Zone to include Baldwin Beach Park, Baby Beach (Wawaʻu Point), and 4 acres of shoreline between Mama’s Fish House and Hoʻokipa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other acquisitions include lands adjacent to Hoaloha Park in Kahului, Rainbow Park in Makawao and eight roadway parcels on Dairy Road in Kahului.

An aerial image shows Baldwin Beach and Baby Beach (Wawaʻu Point) on Maui’s north shore. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden.

Mayor Victorino gave special thanks to Councilmember Yuki-Lei Sugimura for quickly moving the resolution through her Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and to Councilmember Mike Molina for his longtime advocacy for the acquisition.

He said the acquisition comes following more than two years of negotiations led by himself and his administrative team.

  • Shoreline west of Hoʻokipa Beach. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • Rainbow Park. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • North side shoreline west of Hoʻokipa. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • Hoaloha Park. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • Mayor Michael Victorino and A&B President and CEO Chris Benjamin discuss earlier this month A&B’s donation of 45 acres for parks and open space on Maui. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Rare Plant Thought To Be Extinct Discovered On Kamehameha Schools Land On Hawaiʻi Island 2Multiple Ocean Rescues At Napili Bay Drowning Reported At Kapalua Bay 3Breaking Tulsi Gabbard Announces She Is Leaving The Democratic Party 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 9 2022 5Land Use Commission Approves Public Private Partnership In Waikapu Maui 6Da Kine Paints And Venture Physical Therapy Win At 2022 Mayors Small Business Awards