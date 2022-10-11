Ocean Safety personnel and first responders conducted multiple rescues Monday at Kapalua and Nāpili bays. (10.10.22) PC: courtesy

Ocean Safety personnel and Fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls in the areas of Kapalua Bay and Nāpili Bay at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

According to department reports, multiple swimmers were rescued approximately 300 yards from shore at Nāpili Bay following reports that they were in distress. One adult female was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.

While personnel were still actively involved at Nāpili Bay, another emergency call was received for a swimmer reportedly unresponsive in the area of Kapalua Bay. An Ocean Safety Officer arrived on scene and was able to assist in getting the victim on shore where CPR was initiated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews assisted with CPR, but despite all efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medics. The victim is described as a 49-year-old Connecticut man.

Surf in the area was reported to be 6-8 feet.

First responders conducted multiple rescues Monday at Kapalua and Nāpili bays. (10.10.22) PC: courtesy