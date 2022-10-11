Maui News

Multiple ocean rescues at Nāpili Bay, Drowning reported at Kapalua Bay

October 11, 2022, 5:01 AM HST
* Updated October 11, 5:22 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ocean Safety personnel and first responders conducted multiple rescues Monday at Kapalua and Nāpili bays. (10.10.22) PC: courtesy

Ocean Safety personnel and Fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls in the areas of Kapalua Bay and Nāpili Bay at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

According to department reports, multiple swimmers were rescued approximately 300 yards from shore at Nāpili Bay following reports that they were in distress. One adult female was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.

While personnel were still actively involved at Nāpili Bay, another emergency call was received for a swimmer reportedly unresponsive in the area of Kapalua Bay. An Ocean Safety Officer arrived on scene and was able to assist in getting the victim on shore where CPR was initiated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews assisted with CPR, but despite all efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medics. The victim is described as a 49-year-old Connecticut man.

Surf in the area was reported to be 6-8 feet.

First responders conducted multiple rescues Monday at Kapalua and Nāpili bays. (10.10.22) PC: courtesy

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Rare Plant Thought To Be Extinct Discovered On Kamehameha Schools Land On Hawaiʻi Island 2Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 9 2022 3Maui Boaters Blast State Cutting Spigots At Harbors Urge Water Enforcement Instead 4Maui Martial Arts Academy Teams Up With Global Nonprofit To Help Kids Train For Free 5Maui County Unveils New Electric Buses 6Maui Job Openings Featured Positions From Oct 1 9