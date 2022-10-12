For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 12-13, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Dance & Swing, Friday

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and special guest Gypsy Pacific perform swing, Dixieland and jazz, at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The music is classic American, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture. The show will have a dance floor in front of the stage for all patrons with orchestral level tickets.The all-original core lineup includes Scotty Morris, lead vocals and guitar; Kurt Sodergren, drums; Dirk Shumaker, double bass and vocals; Andy Rowley, baritone saxophone and vocals; Glen “The Kid” Marhevka, trumpet; Karl Hunter, saxophones and clarinet; and Joshua Levy, piano and arranger. Joining them on the road are Mitch Cooper, lead trumpet; and Alex Henderson, trombone. Since its formation in the early 90s in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music. The band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high-energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of swing music’s rich legacy.

All sales are online only at mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for ticketing inquiries via email and phone (808-242-SHOW) are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Steel Guitar Festival, Saturday and Sunday

The 2022 Maui Steel Guitar Festival will be held:

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at the Shops at Wailea, and

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Queen Ka‘humanu Center in Kahului.

File photo. Maui Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival graphic.

The 2022 festival program at the Shops at Wailea will be a condensed festival with ho‘olaule‘a performances beginning at 11 a.m. and running to 4 p.m.

Sunday’s ho‘olaule‘a program at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center will include a five hour presentation of Hawaiian steel guitar entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. and running to 4 p.m.

The festival will be presented free to the public by the Hawaii Institute for Music Enrichment and Learning Experiences in association with the Ke Kula Mele Hawai‘i School of Hawaiian Music, and The Shops at Wailea, and the Queen Ka‘humanu Center, with grants and support from corporate partners, and private donors. Supporters also include the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Kūkulu Ola Program, administered by the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, and in part by the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Hawaiʻi state Legislature or grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Nā Leo Pilimehana Pops Concert

Tickets are now available for performances of the Maui Pops Orchestra, with 23-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners Nā Leo Pilimehana, on Dec. 4, Sunday, at 3 p.m. at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The “Holiday Pops” concert is the first performance in the season scheduled by the Maui Pops Orchestra.

Under the baton of Music Director James Durham, the Maui Pops Orchestra will perform some of the most loved songs by Nā Leo Pilimehana as well as many holiday favorites. Dancers from award-winning Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi will add a special island flavor to the program.

A 10% discount is applied to the purchase of season tickets for all four concerts. Donations to the nonprofit Orchestra are being matched up to $30,000 through Oct. 31.

Dog adoptions, Saturday

A dog adoption event takes place at the Maui Mall Village Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation is sponsoring the event. For more information, go to harfcenter.org or go to MauiMallVillage.com or call 808-877-8952.

Night skies exhibit at Schaefer

New York-based photographer Stan Honda’s “Infinite Night” is on display at Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center through Oct. 22. “I call them night sky landscapes,” said Honda. “At night you actually can see where the earth is in the solar system and our universe and where it’s going on this big voyage. I think people like the pictures because there is a much more human perspective. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Honda’s solo exhibit features works from his residency at Haleakalā National Park and other works from his national park night skies project, including the Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest. Here’s a link to Honda talking about his works.

Maui Sugar Museum

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Rocky Horror Show, weekend

The musical The Rocky Horror Show, featuring the multi-talented Eric Gilliom as Frank N. Furter, begins its run at the Iao Theater next week Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, both at 7:30 p.m. then on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. It continues on weekends through Oct. 30. The last performance occurs Halloween on a Monday, Oct. 31.

It’s a role the multi-talented Gilliom is reprising after his first still-talked-about performances at the theatre about 30 years ago. Gilliom who has acted and sung on Broadway, also performed the role of Frank N. Furter, to thousands of people at an outdoor stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The director of the ʻĪao Theater show is Kalani Whitford. Besides Gilliom, three members from the original ʻĪao Theater cast include Nathan Erlich as “Rocky,” Tim Wolfe as the narrator, and Dale Button as Dr. Everett V. Scott. The musical director is Robert E. Wills, founder and music director emeritus of the Maui Chamber Orchestra. Audience participation bags will be for sale. Do not bring your own props, food or drinks. The show runs for 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

To purchase tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Author Bruce Henderson, Saturday

Bruce Henderson, author of “Bridge to the Sun,” is speaking at a zoom web event sponsored by the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:30 p.m.

NVMC’s mission is to ignite the potential in people by inspiring them to find the hero in themselves through the legacy of the Nisei Veterans. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a non-profit organization that aspires to a world where people act selflessly for the greater good. NVMC owns and manages an intergenerational campus on Go For Broke Place in Kahului that serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center and the NVMC Education Center.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call 808-244-6862. To learn more, visit www.nvmc.org.

Maui Jam Band, Friday

The Maui Jam Band performs for free at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. The show on the Lanai includes Hawaiian music with some master musicians and also a hula performance. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Maui Onstage Season Tickets

Maui Onstage Season Tickets are on sale through Oct. 31, 2022. Shows not included in the Season package are “What Happened After Once Upon a Time,” “Nutcracker Sweets,” in collaboration Momentum Dance Maui, and “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” a youth production. For ticket purchases and more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase. PC: ProArts Playhouse

Fast Freddy with Mitch Woods

Coming up fast is Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase featuring international performer Mitch Woods at the ProArts Playhouse Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Woods takes inspiration from the great jump n’ boogie outfits of the late 40s and early 50s and breathes fresh life into the music that gave birth to rock n’ roll. Check out his YouTube video of “Live In Istanbul.” For more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘ roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa & Esquire, Thursday

Singers-songwriters Kaulana Kanekoa and Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kaulana and Vince completed a U.S. tour with the band Kanekoa this year. For more information, go to vinceesquire.com or kaulanakanekoa.com

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Oct. 14, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Pfluke at Nalus, Saturday

Singer/songwriter Anthony Pfluke entertains at Nalu’s Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Oct.15, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Danyel Alana

Danyel Alana at Nalus

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana perform at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. She blends funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, jazz, country and Hawaiian. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650. Go to danyelalana.com.

Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Robles in Kīhei

Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs at the Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m and What Ales You Wednesday, Oct. 19. From 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com and whatalesyoukihei.com.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444 and ohanaseafoodbarandgrill.com or call 808-868-3247.

Magic Show, Gilligan’s

Brenton Keith presents a live magic show at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Keith sometimes has special guest Cirque Jolie. Reservations recommended. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

LAHAINA

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers rock at Fleetwood’s Thursday night.

Gretchen Rhodes, House Shakers, Thursday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Oct. 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes, a singer-songwriter, performs music that’s a powerful blend of soulful blues and rock. The House Shakers who are members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Oct. 13, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Paia.

I-Drive, Friday & Saturday

The island soul band I-Drive from Lanai island, led by legendary Hawaiian drummer Isaac Zablan, performs at Fleetwood’s Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. At the same time, the island soul Pohai Trio performs on the rooftop stage. I-Drive also plays on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 pm. with Brian Santana performing classic hits and original songs on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rhodes, Arcilla, Sunday

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Jason Arcilla , a singer-songwriter who has released three EPs, performs island rock, reggae and blues. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Poasa, Santana, Monday

The Levi Poasa Band performs reggae and island rock music at Fleetwood’s Monday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. At the same time on a separate stage is Adrian Trevino performing solo blues and classic rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Will Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz plays solo acoustic, blues, rock and soul at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Born down South, Hartz seeks to entertain bluesy-sweet soul, with a southern twang. He can play it loud or keep it smooth. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rose O’Leary at Fleetwoods

Singer-keyboardist Rose O’Leary performs at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Her songs are light-hearted and upbeat. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK. The House Shakers are members of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour, and the Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Oct. 13, at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 13, 14, and 15, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 19, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Art fair, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is RomanCzerwinski — Master Impressionist. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Gilliom at Frida’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs solo at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. Gilliom is one of the stars of the musical Rocky Horror Show that has a run on Maui. For more information, go to Fridasmaui.com, ericgilliom.com, or call 808-661-1287.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Oct. 17, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Joel Katz.

Joel Katz at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nako’oka

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olele at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaii, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, at 2 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Friday and Monday, Oct. 14 and 17. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Masters of Slack Key anniversary, Wednesday

The 19th Anniversary Celebration of “Slack Key Show – Masters of Hawaiian Music” takes place at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Kevin Brown will bring Kahala Grieg to accompany him on lap step. Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and the show Ohana will fill out this special show of music and stories. Wainani Kealoha will dance the hula. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com His website is stepheninglis.com.

Daniel Ho, six-time Grammy winner, is being inducted into the Asian Hall Of Fame. Ho is touring with Masters Of Hawaiian Music, with its next stop the Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California Saturday, Oct. 15.

Kahumoku, Carrere, Ho tour

Actress-singer Tia Carrere, pianist-guitarist Daniel Ho and multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku are performing on a “Masters Of Hawaiian Music” tour at the Barclay Theatre in Irvine Calif. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. The trio has toured a number of places, including Colorado, Oregon, Seattle, and Idaho in one week. The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho, a six-time Grammy winner who is going to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame in November, sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. On Nov. 13-14, George Kahumoku and his Slack Key Show ʻOhana will have a livestream-Video On Demand Show. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Halloween mask-making and card printing are among activities on Oct. 27 at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center.

Halloween workshop

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is sponsoring a “Family Thursday: Halloween Workshop” for keiki ages 3 to 10 with parent or guardian to make a Halloween mask or print Halloween greeting cards. To register for the Oct. 27, Thursday, class from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., call 808-572-6560, ext 21.

Native species exhibit

A select group of art works about native species and Maui’s watershed are being displayed at the “Mālama Wao Akua 2022, Caring For The Realm Of The Gods” exhibition at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The mixed media exhibit continues at the Center through Nov. 4. The Center, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, is presenting this juried art exhibition, celebrating the native species of Maui Nui — Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe. Artists, with varied creations including ceramics, block printing, oil paintings and photographs, have used their talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. The exhibit includes 117 works, many for sale.

The exhibit is open for viewing during regular gallery store hours Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-572-6560.

Niu LIfe Kitchen co-owner Ashley Stewart displays a dessert at its first storefront location at the Wailuku Promenade. Niu Life continues to sell its plant-based goods at the Upcountry Farmers Market.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Gretchen Rhodes, Marty Dread, and the The House Shakers perform at Dollies in Pāʻia Saturday.

Dread, Rhodes at Dollies

Marty Dread and Gretchen Rhodes perform with The House Shakers at Dollies in Pāʻia Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. No cover. For more information, call Dollies, 808-579-9070.

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Maui Social Club, Friday

The Maui Social Club presents “The Password Is Love” with Vanesa De Braekeleer, Nico Alvarez, and Fede Bursich at da Playground Maui Friday, Oct. 14, at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Fiesta Saturday

Fiesta Saturday with special guest DJ Santa Rosa takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, Oct. 15. Doors open at 9 p.m. Dance to merengue, salsa, bachata, rock en Espanol, geggaeton, bumbia banda and ymas. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Several steel guitar masters and band members will be performing at a free show at The Shops at Wailea on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2022 Maui Steel Guitar Festival

The 2022 Maui Steel Guitar Festival opens at The Shops At Wailea Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program at the Shops at Wailea will be a condensed festival with ho‘olaule‘a performances beginning at 11 a.m. and running through 4 p.m.

The festival will be presented free to the public by the Hawaiʻi Institute for Music Enrichment and Learning Experiences, in association with the Ke Kula Mele Hawai‘i School of Hawaiian Music, and The Shops at Wailea, and the Queen Ka‘humanu Center, with grants and support from corporate partners, and private donors.

Supporters also include the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Kūkulu Ola Program, administered by the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, and in part by the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Hawai’i state Legislature or grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Robles at Wailea venue

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13 and 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She also sings at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. More information about her on Instagram at natalienicolerobles.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

Image courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Island Soul, Sunday

Island Soul performs at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday, Oct. 16, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular songs at Pita Paradise in Wailea Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop and Hawaiian swing. No cover. For more information, go to pitaparadisehawaii.com.

Free Polynesian show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

Mondokane, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Mondokane performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. His music includes Hawaii music and reggae. Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center. For more information about the performer, go to alikasmusic.com.

Joel Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

