MEO Hāna office reopens Thursday

October 12, 2022, 9:53 AM HST
Updated October 12, 10:10 AM
A Maui County renovation project closed the Hāna Community Center, which was home to MEO, in January 2021. With delays in the renovation project, the county gave agencies that use the facility the option to return to the building until the work is set to begin, which is expected in nine months.

The Hāna office of Maui Economic Opportunity, located in the Hāna Community Center, will reopen Thursday, Oct. 13, for in-person business after being closed for renovations nearly two years ago.

The office in the Maui County facility is located at 5101 Uakea Road and is open 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.  Information, applications and sign-ups for MEO’s array of transportation, business, community services and other programs are available at the office.

The office closed on Jan. 1, 2021, for renovations, but because of construction delays, the county gave occupants the option to move-in temporarily.  The renovation project is slated to start up again in nine-months, which will require the office to close again.

During the closure, MEO moved its operations and buses to Hāna Manager Jonnie Oliveira’s home with in-person meetings arranged by reservation.  

To contact the Hāna Office, call 808-248-8282.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s office in Hāna will reopen Thursday, Oct. 13, after being closed for nearly two years. MEO uses the office in the Hāna Community Center, which is a Maui County property.

