Maui News

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink Campaign selects logo winner

October 12, 2022, 5:12 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Congratulations to Richelle Wakamatsu who received a plaque and four plate lunches from Kalei’s Lunchbox at Maui Lani for creating the winning logo design for the official 2022 Go Pink T-shirts. Wakamatsu is pictured here with the Maui Fire Chief and Police Chief.

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink! Campaign has selected a design by Maui resident, Richelle Wakamatsu, as the winner of the it’s annual logo contest.

The contest was held in partnership with the Maui Police and Maui Fire Department.

As the winner, Wakamatsu received a plaque and four plate lunches from Kalei’s Lunchbox at Maui Lani for creating the winning logo design for the official 2022 Go Pink T-shirts. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Supporters can join the Go Pink! Challenge by pledging to buy a t-shirt from your favorite public safety employee with all proceeds going to support free cancer services in Maui County.

Go Pink T-shirts can be purchased at any of the Maui Fire or Maui Police stations or can be purchased online on the Go Pink website.

“As Maui residents, each one of us knows someone in our community who has been affected by cancer… some of us know close family and friends who are currently battling cancer or have lost their fight against cancer. And we know survivors too,” said MPD Chief John Pelletier.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For details, contact the Pacific Cancer Foundation at 808-242-7661 or visit www.pacificcancerfoundation.org

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Rare Plant Thought To Be Extinct Discovered On Kamehameha Schools Land On Hawaiʻi Island 2Baldwin High Graduate Among Three College Students Killed Near Phoenix After Being Struck By Suv In Wrong Lane 3Multiple Ocean Rescues At Napili Bay Drowning Reported At Kapalua Bay 4Breaking Tulsi Gabbard Announces She Is Leaving The Democratic Party 5Maui Council Approves Resolution To Acquire 45 Acres Of Ab Lands 6Hawaiʻi Visitor Wins 717k Jackpot Playing Slot Machine At Fremont Hotel And Casino