Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink! Campaign has selected a design by Maui resident, Richelle Wakamatsu, as the winner of the it’s annual logo contest.

The contest was held in partnership with the Maui Police and Maui Fire Department.

As the winner, Wakamatsu received a plaque and four plate lunches from Kalei’s Lunchbox at Maui Lani for creating the winning logo design for the official 2022 Go Pink T-shirts.

Supporters can join the Go Pink! Challenge by pledging to buy a t-shirt from your favorite public safety employee with all proceeds going to support free cancer services in Maui County.

Go Pink T-shirts can be purchased at any of the Maui Fire or Maui Police stations or can be purchased online on the Go Pink website.

“As Maui residents, each one of us knows someone in our community who has been affected by cancer… some of us know close family and friends who are currently battling cancer or have lost their fight against cancer. And we know survivors too,” said MPD Chief John Pelletier.

For details, contact the Pacific Cancer Foundation at 808-242-7661 or visit www.pacificcancerfoundation.org