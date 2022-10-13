Maui Election

West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts General Candidates Night, Oct. 13

October 13, 2022, 5:04 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts a General Candidates Night, tonight, Oct. 13, 2022. The event features a meet and greet at 3:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, followed by the program which begins at 5 p.m., and a broadcast at 5:30 p.m. on Akakū.

Organizers say the event allows residents and voters to actively engage with those who are seeking elective office.

“We believe that knowing whom you are voting for and why is essential to making right choices for our future. Voting is a privilege and our right to vote is precious. West Maui candidates for office will be charged with making decisions which are urgently needed to respond to the unprecedented challenges ahead that will be beneficial to all concerned,” according to organizers.

As the WMTA Candidates Night is for West Maui voter education, attending candidates are asked to refrain from bringing a large contingent of supporters. No signs, banners or other campaign materials will be allowed inside the Civic Center, and all election activities must be conducted outside at the hall table areas. Anyone displaying disruptive or disrespectful behavior will be asked to leave.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

West Maui voters and community members are invited to join this informative event.
Visit www.WestMaui.org for more info or call the office at 808-661-7990 for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Baldwin High Graduate Among Three College Students Killed Near Phoenix After Being Struck By Suv In Wrong Lane 2Rare Plant Thought To Be Extinct Discovered On Kamehameha Schools Land On Hawaiʻi Island 3Maui Council Approves Resolution To Acquire 45 Acres Of Ab Lands 4Breaking Tulsi Gabbard Announces She Is Leaving The Democratic Party 5Multiple Ocean Rescues At Napili Bay Drowning Reported At Kapalua Bay 6Input Sought For Management Of Kamehamenui Forest Reserve On Maui