The West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts a General Candidates Night, tonight, Oct. 13, 2022. The event features a meet and greet at 3:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, followed by the program which begins at 5 p.m., and a broadcast at 5:30 p.m. on Akakū.

Organizers say the event allows residents and voters to actively engage with those who are seeking elective office.

“We believe that knowing whom you are voting for and why is essential to making right choices for our future. Voting is a privilege and our right to vote is precious. West Maui candidates for office will be charged with making decisions which are urgently needed to respond to the unprecedented challenges ahead that will be beneficial to all concerned,” according to organizers.

As the WMTA Candidates Night is for West Maui voter education, attending candidates are asked to refrain from bringing a large contingent of supporters. No signs, banners or other campaign materials will be allowed inside the Civic Center, and all election activities must be conducted outside at the hall table areas. Anyone displaying disruptive or disrespectful behavior will be asked to leave.

West Maui voters and community members are invited to join this informative event.

Visit www.WestMaui.org for more info or call the office at 808-661-7990 for more information.