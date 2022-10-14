Actress-singer Tia Carrere will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame in November, along with fellow performer Daniel Ho who has received multiple Grammys. They are part of the touring trio Masters Of Hawaiian Music. The trio is having a performance at the Barclay Theatre in Irvine, Calif. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Six-time Grammy winner Daniel Ho and two-time Grammy winner Tia Carrere will be inducted in ceremonies at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, Calif. on Nov. 12.

Ho, Chinese-Hawaiian, is a master of the slack key Hawaiian style of playing, and Carrere, Filipino-Chinese-Hawaiian, is a singer and actress.

They are part of the Masters of Hawaiian Music trio having a concert at the Barclay Theatre in Irvine, Calif. Saturday, Oct. 15.

They are touring with five-time Grammy winner George Kahumoku.

Kahumoku has a weekly slack key concert in Nāpili on Maui, with guests and he operates various ventures, including a farm where he grows Hawaiian produce.

While Asians comprise about 58% of the world’s population, they represent 7% of the population in the United States, where stereotypes about them sometimes prevail.

“By promoting Asian contributions and at the same time, accelerating digital, social and cross-cultural content, the Asian Hall of Fame believes that it can help overcome centuries of prejudice, unconscious bias, and even violence against Asians that continue to escalate today,” said Rochelle Srigley, the Asian Hall of Fame spokesperson.

“And that is why the Asian Hall of Fame exists, to overcome bias by increasing the respect, admiration, and mainstream appreciation for Asian contributions to the community and the world.”

Also inducted into the Asian Hall Of Fame will be Hiroshima, two-time Grammy nominees in pop and R&B instrumental categories, Hiro Yamamoto the founding bassist for Soundgarden, and Daniel Bak, singer/songwriter and frontman for the Seattle band, Kore Ionz.

Hiroshima will be entertaining as part of the program, along with Robbie Krieger of the Doors who wrote the song “Light My Fire,” “Touch Me,” and “Love Me Two Times” and pianist-composer Ed Roth.

Seventeen inductees will be honored in all.

Other inductees at that first event are: Panda Express founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng; Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim; first Indian Louis Vuitton brand ambassador Deepika Padukone; Crustacean founders Helene An and daughter Elizabeth An; comedian Jiaoying Summers; philanthropists Joseph Bae and Janice Lee; comedian/actress/activist Margaret Cho; animation artist Momo Wang; real estate leaders Omar and Christine Lee; Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); and NYX founder Toni Ko.

Six-time Grammy winner Daniel Ho, recently named an inductee to the Asian Hall Of Fame, will be performing as part of a trio in Irvine, Calif. Saturday. His induction is in November in Los Angeles.

On Nov. 18, a Founders Gala at Sky View Observatory in Seattle will honor six inductees, plus artist ambassador Krist Novoselic of Nirvana. Artist ambassador Danny Seraphine and CTA headlines with The Temptations vocalist Tony Grant. Ed Roth performs with inductee Daniel Pak, inductee Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden and Krist Novoselic. Mimi Jung of KING 5 is master of ceremonies.

Seattle inductees are Pak; Yakamoto; Karen Wong; Pat Chun; the first indigenous inductee Virginia Cross; and, in memoriam, Robert and Ruth Chinn.

AHF advances equity through four philanthropic pillars. The Brain Trauma Program supports trauma survivors and brain injury research. The Social Justice Program advocates to reduce hate crimes, increase cultural literacy and reverse the Rescission Act of 1946. The Tech & Entertainment Program funds women-led innovation and cross-cultural content. The Young Professionals Program allows high-achieving diversity, English as a second language, and special needs young professionals to receive direct work experience.

The Robert Chinn Foundation has offered to match up to $500,000, which will go directly to these causes. A GoFundMe page has been set up for people who wish to donate. Maki Hsieh, CEO of AHF, is a classically trained violinist, concert pianist and vocalist who has performed internationally. Hsieh launched the Brain Trauma program after her sister died of traumatic brain injury.

Established in 2004, AHF is a global platform that spotlights Asian excellence in the US and worldwide. Visit asianhalloffame.org or contact Srigley at [email protected] For more information including tickets to the Irvine concert, go to Kahumoku.com