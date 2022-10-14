Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 8-12 8-12 7-10 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 11:47 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:07 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:18 AM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new north swell has begun to rise on the offshore buoy (51101) northwest of the state. Nearshore buoys north of Kauai has started to notch up in the early morning hours. The swell is expected to build in near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels before gradually lowering through the weekend. Another north- northwest swell is forecast to arrive early next week, potentially producing another round of near advisory level surf for north facing shores. An even larger north swell is anticipated around the middle of next week although confidence remains low.

A small, long-period south swell will continue to slowly fill in, and will boost surf along south-facing shores to near the summertime average through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week.

East shore surf will remain well below average for the next couple of days due to the lack of trades over and upstream of the islands except for east shores exposed to the north swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.