Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
8-12
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 11:47 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:07 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:18 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new north swell has begun to rise on the offshore buoy (51101) northwest of the state. Nearshore buoys north of Kauai has started to notch up in the early morning hours. The swell is expected to build in near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels before gradually lowering through the weekend. Another north- northwest swell is forecast to arrive early next week, potentially producing another round of near advisory level surf for north facing shores. An even larger north swell is anticipated around the middle of next week although confidence remains low. 


A small, long-period south swell will continue to slowly fill in, and will boost surf along south-facing shores to near the summertime average through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
East shore surf will remain well below average for the next couple of days due to the lack of trades over and upstream of the islands except for east shores exposed to the north swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting N 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Baldwin High Graduate Among Three College Students Killed Near Phoenix After Being Struck By Suv In Wrong Lane      2Update On West Maui Hospital To Be Presented In Council Committee On Monday      3Maui Halloween Lineup Lahaina Parade Costume Contests      4Hawaiʻi Visitor Wins 717k Jackpot Playing Slot Machine At Fremont Hotel And Casino      5Maui Council Approves Resolution To Acquire 45 Acres Of Ab Lands      6Breaking Tulsi Gabbard Announces She Is Leaving The Democratic Party