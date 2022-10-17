At the 4th annual Womenʻs Golf Day, the Wailea Golf Club donated $2,000 to the Maui-based Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation. Photo Courtesy

The Wailea Golf Club donated $2,000 to the Maui-based Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation with money raised during its 4th annual Women’s Golf Day.

The animal rescue foundation provides educational and therapeutic programs for people and humane care and adoptions for animals.

Established in 2011, the nonprofit works to end animal abuse, neglect and homelessness on Maui; strengthen the human-animal bond; and provide a place where people help animals and animals help people.

The organization operates a 10-acre, no-kill facility where it provides shelter and care for its animals and provides a range of services including pet adoptions, off-island relocation services, spay and neuter clinics and related services, including livestock rescue and rehabilitation. Since its inception, the foundation has rescued more than 2,114 animals and facilitates hundreds of pet adoptions annually.

Women’s Golf Day is a fun social and learning experience for women organized each year by the Wailea Golf Club in celebration of Women’s Golf Month in June. The special event is part of a broader PGA industry initiative that strives to promote and encourage participation by women in golf. Since 2018, Women’s Golf Day has raised more than $8,000 for HARF.

“We are so grateful for Wailea Golf Club’s continued support of Maui’s orphaned pets in need,” said Dawn Pfendler, co-founder and CEO of HARF. “HARF relies heavily on tax-deductible contributions and volunteer support to continue our life-saving mission.”

For more information about HARF, visit www.hawaiianimalrescue.org or call 808-876-0022. For more information about the Wailea Golf Club, visit www.waileagolf.com.