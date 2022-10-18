Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. PC: Anjelah Johnson Shot for Hachette Publishing “Who Do I Think I Am?” via Maui Arts & Cultural Center,

Back at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center this Saturday night, Oct. 22, is Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. The show starts at 7 p.m. in the Castle Theater.

There’s still time to buy tickets, but they’re limited and available online at mauiarts.org.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes became an internet sensation with her viral video, Nail Salon.

That same year she joined the cast of, MADtv as a series regular, which spawned another internet sensation, Bon Qui Qui. This original character, a disgruntled fast food employee with no filter, has been enjoyed, viewed and replicated by over 65 million people worldwide.

In June 2009, Johnson-Reyes recorded her first one-hour special for Comedy Central and Warner Bros. Records titled That’s How We Do It. Her second one-hour special, The Homecoming Show, aired on NUVOtv in July of 2013 and is currently available on Netflix.

In 2014, Johnson-Reyes recorded her third hour special, Not Fancy which is a Netflix original, and is currently available for streaming.

In 2017, she filmed her fourth hour special Mahalo & Goodnight in Honolulu. It premiered on Epix and is now available for streaming on Hulu. She is currently working on her fifth special.

Johnson-Reyes has starred in such films as Our Family Wedding, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Enough Said, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone and the film Mom’s Night Out which not only features Johnson-Reyes but also her husband, musician Manwell Reyes of the musical duo Panda$.

Tickets are $48 and $68, plus applicable fees. Advance ticket sales are online only. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for email and phone inquiries (808-242-SHOW) are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Box Office is open at 4 p.m. on the day of the show for window sales and will call pick up. It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize traffic and delays entering the venue on the night of the show.