Candidate interviews conducted by the Kula Community Association will be aired on Akakū Maui Community Media on channels 54 and 55 between Oct. 19-28, 2022.

The forum features candidates in six County Council races and the Mayor’s race.

The sequence of the interviews is as follows:

South Maui: Tom Cook vs. Robin Knox

Lānaʻi: Riki Hokama vs. Gave Johnson

Makawao-Haʻikū: Nara Boone vs. Nohe U’u-Hodgins

Mayor’s race: Richard Bissen vs. Michael Victorino

Kahului: Tasha Kama vs. Buddy James M.A. Nobriga

Wailuku-Waikapū: Noelani Ahia vs. Alice Lee

Kula-Pukalani: Jordan Hocker vs. Yuki Lei Kashiwa Sugimura

Air dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. on Ch. 55

Thursday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. on Ch. 55

Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m. on Ch. 55

Monday, Oct. 24, 9:30 a.m. on Ch. 55

Monday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. on Ch. 54

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. on Ch. 55

Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 a.m. on Ch. 55

Friday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. on Ch. 54

