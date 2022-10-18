Maui Election

Kula Community Association candidate forum accessible on community TV

October 18, 2022, 5:12 AM HST
Candidate interviews conducted by the Kula Community Association will be aired on Akakū Maui Community Media on channels 54 and 55 between Oct. 19-28, 2022.

The forum features candidates in six County Council races and the Mayor’s race. 

The sequence of the interviews is as follows:

  • South Maui: Tom Cook vs. Robin Knox
  • Lānaʻi: Riki Hokama vs. Gave Johnson
  • Makawao-Haʻikū: Nara Boone vs. Nohe U’u-Hodgins
  • Mayor’s race: Richard Bissen vs. Michael Victorino
  • Kahului: Tasha Kama vs. Buddy James M.A. Nobriga
  • Wailuku-Waikapū: Noelani Ahia vs. Alice Lee
  • Kula-Pukalani: Jordan Hocker vs. Yuki Lei Kashiwa Sugimura

Air dates and times are as follows:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. on Ch. 55
  • Thursday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. on Ch. 55
  • Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m. on Ch. 55
  • Monday, Oct. 24, 9:30 a.m. on Ch. 55
  • Monday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. on Ch. 54
  • Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. on Ch. 55
  • Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 a.m. on Ch. 55
  • Friday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. on Ch. 54
