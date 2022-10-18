Maui Election
Kula Community Association candidate forum accessible on community TV
A
A
A
Candidate interviews conducted by the Kula Community Association will be aired on Akakū Maui Community Media on channels 54 and 55 between Oct. 19-28, 2022.
The forum features candidates in six County Council races and the Mayor’s race.
The sequence of the interviews is as follows:
- South Maui: Tom Cook vs. Robin Knox
- Lānaʻi: Riki Hokama vs. Gave Johnson
- Makawao-Haʻikū: Nara Boone vs. Nohe U’u-Hodgins
- Mayor’s race: Richard Bissen vs. Michael Victorino
- Kahului: Tasha Kama vs. Buddy James M.A. Nobriga
- Wailuku-Waikapū: Noelani Ahia vs. Alice Lee
- Kula-Pukalani: Jordan Hocker vs. Yuki Lei Kashiwa Sugimura
Air dates and times are as follows:
- Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. on Ch. 55
- Thursday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. on Ch. 55
- Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m. on Ch. 55
- Monday, Oct. 24, 9:30 a.m. on Ch. 55
- Monday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. on Ch. 54
- Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. on Ch. 55
- Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 a.m. on Ch. 55
- Friday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. on Ch. 54
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments