Maui News

AAA: Hawaiʻi gas prices move in mixed directions, Kahului is up 5 cents

October 20, 2022, 11:20 AM HST
Gas prices moved in mixed directions throughout the state over the past week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. 

In Kahului, the average price of $5.33 is five cents higher than last week, 13 cents lower than last month and $1.06 higher than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.22, which is the same as last week. The average national price is $3.84, which is down seven cents from a week ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.17, which two cents lower than last week, one cent lower than a month ago, and $1.03 higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $5.08, which is the same as last week, nine cents lower than last month, and 81 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.54, which is two cents lower than last week, eight cents lower than last month, and $1.06 higher than a year ago.

“Hawaiʻi has moved from having the sixth most expensive gas in the US to the third most expensive after dramatic gas price drops in West Coast states brought all of them lower than Hawaiʻi’s average price except for Alaska and California,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “It’s uncertain how much of an impact this week’s announcement of an additional release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will have on gas prices locally.”

Prices as of 6 a.m., Oct. 20:

