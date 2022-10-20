Maui News

Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization announces new Executive Director

October 20, 2022, 9:47 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pamela Eaton. Photo Courtesy: Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board has unanimously approved the hiring of Pamela Eaton as the agency’s new Executive Director. She will begin on Nov.  7.

Maui MPO is the transportation planning agency for the island of Maui.

Eaton is currently the Long-Range Planning Division Chief of the Maui County Planning Department with involvement in multiple transportation and land use planning projects. They include the South Maui Community Plan update, the Kaʻahumanu Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development action plan and the West Maui Community Corridor Transit Oriented Development action plan.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“She can hit the ground running,” said Yuki Lei Sugimura, the planning organization’s Policy Board Chair. “Pam already has her hands on Maui MPO programs, and in addition to her wealth of knowledge and experience in transportation projects, we look forward to her leadership in this new position.”

Eaton served as the first chair and continues to serve on Maui MPO’s Technical Advisory Committee, an intergovernmental group of experts that provides technical advice to the Maui MPO Policy Board and Executive Director. The advisory committee, with public input, provides recommendations on projects to receive federal funding for Maui.

In her new role, Eaton will help ensure compliance and facilitate Maui MPO’s on-going projects. This includes updating its Public Participation Plan, presentation of the final draft plan of the West Maui Greenway and the Transit-Oriented Plan “i Mua Central Kahului.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She will carry on existing programs like Maui MPO’s long-range transportation plan Hele Mai Maui 2040, Vision Zero Maui and the Transportation Improvement Plan.

Eaton holds a bachelor’s degree in American government and economics from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in Marine Policy and Oceanography from the University of Rhode Island.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Missing Man Last Seen In Hana Maui On Sept 6 2Shark Signs Installed At Small Boat Harbors And Ramps 3Mayor Victorino Signs Bill 107 To Change The Formula Used To Price Affordable Homes 4Third Place Finisher King Endorses Bissen In The Race For Maui Mayor 5Tsunami Evaluation Underway Following 6 9 Earthquake South Of Panama 6Hawaiʻi Wet Season Rainfall Outlook Favors Above Average Rainfall