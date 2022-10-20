Maui Surf Forecast for October 20, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|6-8
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:23 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:23 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large, short period north swell will peak today, hold into tonight before steadily declining tomorrow into the weekend.
A series of moderate, long-period south swells will keep south facing shore surf elevated tonight through Saturday. Most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week. Moderate, choppy east shore surf will likely return over the weekend and persist into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high fading N short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com