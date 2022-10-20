Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 10-14 10-14 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 6-8 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:44 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:20 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:47 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, short period north swell will peak today, hold into tonight before steadily declining tomorrow into the weekend.

A series of moderate, long-period south swells will keep south facing shore surf elevated tonight through Saturday. Most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week. Moderate, choppy east shore surf will likely return over the weekend and persist into early next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high fading N short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.