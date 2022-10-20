Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 20, 2022

October 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
6-8 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:01 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 06:44 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:20 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:47 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:23 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large, short period north swell will peak today, hold into tonight before steadily declining tomorrow into the weekend. 


A series of moderate, long-period south swells will keep south facing shore surf elevated tonight through Saturday. Most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week. Moderate, choppy east shore surf will likely return over the weekend and persist into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high fading N short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
