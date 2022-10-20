Corndogs by Mr. Cow opens at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Corndogs by Mr. Cow is the latest eatery to open at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center food court. The local franchise operates out of a 990 square-foot space next to Hi Tea on the second floor.

Corndogs by Mr. Cow is a specialty corn dog restaurant that was founded in 2019 by Yunko Kim with three locations in Honolulu. This is the first location on Maui and it is operated by local owners, Roxanne and Adam Shipley. The counter will employ a dozen workers.

“We chose QKC as the home base for Corndogs by Mr.Cow because we wanted to aim to be in a center that’s a true gathering place for the community, and a central location to surrounding school districts,” said Roxanne Shipley. “We are excited to be part of the Maui community by making great tasting corn dogs and growing a new level of employees.”

The Corndogs by Mr. Cow uses freshly prepared dough and a custom premix primarily made with rice flower to make corndogs that are very chewy and savory.

The menu includes mochi donuts, cheese balls, and Korean corn dogs made with either sausage, mozzarella cheese, or a combination.

The opening comes as Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center celebrates 50 years as the island’s largest shopping destination, featuring more than 100 shops and restaurants. QKC is home to Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Vans, Champs, and Ka‘ahumanu Theatre, and prides itself in supporting the local economy through homegrown tenants such as FAM Clothing, The Foam Co., Mise Kimono, Nā Koa, One Eighty Maui and Shapers.