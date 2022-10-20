The public is invited to a “Water is Life Educational Rally” at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the campus.

Organizers say Maui residents are encouraged to come learn about the importance of Charter Amendment #12 for the Maui County Community Water Authorities, which Maui County will decide on in the November General Election.

The community event is hosted by the Sierra Club Maui, Student ‘Ohana for Sustainability, Nā Moku ʻAupuni o Koʻolau Hui, Nā Aikāne o Maui Cultural Center, and the UHMC Sustainable Science Management Program.

Entertainment features slack key guitar by Uncle George Kahumoku, and music with Koa Hewahewa and Kaniloa Kamaunu.

In addition to music, there’s a line up of speakers from across the island and food.