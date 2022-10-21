Smash Mouth. PC: Courtesy

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Grammy-nominated, multi platinum band Smash Mouth coming to Maui for a concert in Castle Theater Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. This concert is only on Maui and only at the MACC.

Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members Tuesday, Oct. 25 and to the general public Friday, Oct. 28. This concert will offer a dance floor for all patrons with orchestra level tickets.

Smash Mouth was formed in 1994 in San Jose, CA. Their initial hit song was in 1997 with the ’50s-influenced Walkin’ on the Sun. The group was led by vocalist Steve Harwell, drummer Kevin Coleman, guitarist Greg Camp and bassist Paul DeLisle.

The quartet recorded two demos, and got the songs into rotation on a local radio station. After playing a summer festival with No Doubt and Beck, Smash Mouth decided to record an album. After finishing Fush Yu Mang, the group were signed by Interscope, which released Walkin’ on the Sun as the first single. It became a number one modern rock hit and pushed the album into the Top 40.

The band’s follow-up album, Astro Lounge, was released in 1999, generating three top-ten hits, All Star, Then the Morning Comes, and Can’t Get Enough of You Baby. The group also contributed numerous tracks to films, most notably their cover of the Monkees’ I’m a Believer along with All Star to the soundtrack of 2001’s hit movie Shrek, and many of these then appeared on the August 2005 Smash Mouth hits collection All Star Smash Hits. Smash Mouth’s fifth studio album, Summer Girl, was released in 2006 followed in 2012 with their sixth album, Magic.

2022 has welcomed a re-energized Smash Mouth with the introduction of their new front man Zach Goode. The New York City-born, Los Angeles-based Goode boasts an impressive list of stage credits as both actor and singer. His rough & tumble, yet pitch-perfect and rangy vocal style instantly provided a solid match for Smash Mouth’s beachy brand of high energy Alt-pop.

Ticket information:

Tickets are $35, $45, $65, $85, $125 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount.

Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members first Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. and to the general public Friday, Oct. 28.

To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges among other benefits, log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the ‘Ohi‘a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]