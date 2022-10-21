Ke’anae, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Two California residents were pulled unresponsive from waters near Keʻanae Landing in East Maui on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2022.

Fire officials say a 40-year-old man was swept in or fell into the ocean, and a 42-year-old woman jumped in to assist. Crews responded to a report of the individuals in distress at around 12:30 p.m.

Local area residents were able to pull the unresponsive woman to shore and attempted CPR. Rescue 10 aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter later located the unresponsive man and crews were able to extract him from the water.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Both individuals were declared dead at the scene by Medics. Crews conclude response at 1:50 p.m.

The exact distance from shore and detail on the type of activity the visitors were involved in is unknown, according to department reports.

Conditions on scene included 6 to 8 foot seas.