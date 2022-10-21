Maui News

Two California visitors die in ocean incident near Keʻanae Landing in East Maui

October 21, 2022, 4:10 AM HST
* Updated October 21, 5:32 AM
Ke’anae, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Two California residents were pulled unresponsive from waters near Keʻanae Landing in East Maui on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2022.

Fire officials say a 40-year-old man was swept in or fell into the ocean, and a 42-year-old woman jumped in to assist. Crews responded to a report of the individuals in distress at around 12:30 p.m.

Local area residents were able to pull the unresponsive woman to shore and attempted CPR. Rescue 10 aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter later located the unresponsive man and crews were able to extract him from the water.

Both individuals were declared dead at the scene by Medics. Crews conclude response at 1:50 p.m.

The exact distance from shore and detail on the type of activity the visitors were involved in is unknown, according to department reports.

Conditions on scene included 6 to 8 foot seas.

Comments

