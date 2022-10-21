Maui News

USS Daniel Inouye to anchor in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 28-30

October 21, 2022, 3:57 PM HST
USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). PC: US Naval Institute

The USS Daniel Inouye, named after the late US Senator Daniel K. Inouye, will port in Lahaina, Maui from Oct. 28-30, 2022.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, as a way to give back to the community, crew members of the USS Daniel Inouye will be volunteering for a day of service at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair.

The 509-foot ship is the Navy’s 68th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, and arrived at its home port at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in 2021. It was commissioned on Dec. 8, 2021, one day after the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Commemoration.

The ship is named in honor of Daniel Inouye, who served as a United States Senator for Hawaiʻi from 1963 until his death in 2012. He was awarded the Medal of Honor on June 21, 2000 for his heroism in action with the US Army while serving as a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in Italy during World War II.

The ship carries the “Go for Broke” motto of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in which Senator Inouye served.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are multi-mission ships able to hold targets on land, at sea, in the air, and under water at risk with a suite of sophisticated weapons and sensors.  

Comments

