Fresh produce fills vendor tables at the last in-person Senior Fair on Oct. 25, 2019, at the War Memorial Complex.

Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym.

There also will be nearly 30 candidates for elected office and information pertinent to kupuna, such as fraud prevention and home repair, at the health and wellness fair. The first in-person event since 2019 will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Senior Fair is an opportunity for businesses and government and community organizations and nonprofits to share information important to kupuna, promote a product or service or sell food or other items. Some senior clubs use this event as a fundraiser.

About 1,500 people attended the event. The first in-person Senior Fair since 2019 is set for Saturday, Oct. 29. Kupuna enjoy the entertainment at the 2016 Senior Fair at the War Memorial Gym.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO is organizing the annual event in partnership with the Maui County Office on Aging.

Hale Makua, Hale Mahaolu and AARP are among the nonprofits and health agencies represented. In addition, for-profit businesses have signed up to appear, such as Costco, Gammie Homecare and Maui Grown Therapies, and government entities, including the state departments of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and Health.

Fair-goers can pick up cascaron, pasteles, laulau, Portuguese soup, sushi, Chinese pretzels and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There also will be plants for sale, lift chair and scooter demonstrations and information on t‘ai chi, Medicare and Medicaid, hospice and estate planning.

In addition to Kahumoku, the entertainment lineup features Benny Uyetake, Pukalani Hula Halau, Na Kupuna Ohana Serenaders, Laughter Yoga with Jenna Pascual, Zumba with Keoni Hot Lava DanceFit and exercise activities with Paula Keele of Enhance Fitness. Kathy Collins once again will be serving as emcee.

Health-related activities include eye pressure checks by Aloha Eye Clinic, blood pressure checks by Kaiser Permanente, COVID-19 vaccinations and vision screening by Project Vision Hawaiʻi in a van in the parking lot, flu shots by Walgreens and health screenings by Hui No Ke Ola Pono.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mask-wearing is encouraged.

For more information, contact MEO COO Gay Sibonga or Executive Assistant Lee Imada at 808-249-2990.