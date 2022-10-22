The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure on High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between Main Street and the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder sweeping

Kāʻanapali: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kaka Alaneo Drive on Monday, Oct. 24, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for concrete island removal.

Kāʻanapali (24-hour restriction): Full closure of southbound lanes on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kaka Alaneo Drive beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25, and anticipated to continue through Dec. 9. Southbound traffic will be contraflowed through one northbound lane.

Lahaina: Lane shift and shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Aholo Road and Puamana Beach Park from Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Oct. 25, through Thursday, Oct. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) will remain reduced to two lanes (one in each direction) and access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be through South Kīhei Road. Details at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/09/15/nighttime-closure-of-piilani-highway-between-kaonoulu-street-and-piikea-avenue/

— Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between Naniloa Drive overpass to Main Street on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

Wailuku: Single left lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction between North High Street and Main Street on Monday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for palm pruning.

Wailuku to Kahului: Left lane closure on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between Kainani Street and Maui Lani Parkway on Tuesday, Oct. 25, through Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Roving single lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in both directions between Perimeter Road and Hāna Highway on Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Highway/Keolani Place (Route 36A) —

Kanahā Ponds: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway/Keolani Place (Route 36A) in both directions between Hāna Highway and Kahale Street/Palapala Drive on Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hanā Highway (Route 36) —

Haʻikū (night work): Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between Hāna Highway Mile Post 6.18 through Mile Post 6.19 on Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kūihelani Highway/Dairy Road (Route 380) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway/Dairy Road (Route 380) in both directions between the vicinity of East Waikō Road and Keolani Place on Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway/Dairy Road (Route 380) on Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) in both directions between the vicinity of Lauo Loop and Lowe’s on Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.