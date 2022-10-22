Brad Beck of the Paia Spice Company (left) with Nā Leo Kāko’o O Maui Vice President Uluwehi Ornellas (top center).

A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture.

“When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”

De la Nux, an officer at the Maui Community Correctional Center, suggested Nā Leo Kāko’o, the nonprofit support group of Kula Kaiapuni O Maui, Maui’s Hawaiian immersion schools under the Hawaiʻi Department of Education.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Isaac told me to start with the keiki”, said Beck.

Paia Spice Company’s business plan dedicated 25 cents of every bottle sold to the nonprofit organization.

“The check we are presenting today represents the first 5000 bottles sold in just over a year of existence,” said Beck.”My wife Jen and I will always consider ourselves guest of the island. We feel it is necessary to give back to the culture that has welcomed us here,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The company’s main brand Big Haole’s all-purpose seasonings and Aunty Jen’s Kitchen Creations can be purchased at Island Grocery Depot Kahului and Lahaina, Pukalani Superette upcountry, Olowalu Farmers Market, Tamura’s Wailuku, Maui BBQ Grills, 808 General Store, 808 Clothing, in Kīhei, Maui Ocean Center, Forever H&A Maui Lahaina, Maui Island Treasures, and from Beck at the Kō Mahi’ai Mākeke Farmers & Crafters Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. behind Kukui Mall in Kīhei or Kahului evening Market from 4-8 p.m.

Beck is hoping to increase retail presence to support future contributions. Retailers can contact Beck at 808-707-0600, [email protected] ,or @paiaspiceco.