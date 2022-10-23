Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water.

Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling a rescue board, and another swimming to the women in distress.

Both individuals were brought back to shore. Department officials say the victims did not aspirate any water and required no medical attention.

The two women were approximately 60 years old, according to department reports. .

Ocean and water conditions at the time were 2 feet surf and side shore winds of 5-10 mph.