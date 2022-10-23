Maui News

Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I

October 23, 2022, 8:07 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water.

Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling a rescue board, and another swimming to the women in distress.

Both individuals were brought back to shore. Department officials say the victims did not aspirate any water and required no medical attention.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The two women were approximately 60 years old, according to department reports. .

Ocean and water conditions at the time were 2 feet surf and side shore winds of 5-10 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Council Passes Bill To End Hotel Moratorium But Cap Transient Vacation Rentals 2Notice 5 Week Closure Of Southbound Lanes Of Honoapiʻilani Hwy At Kaka Alaneo Dr 3Ask The Candidates Maui Mayoral Candidates On Overtourism Cost Of Living Affordable Housing Public Safety And Water 413 Public Safety Recruits Graduate From Basic Training As Adult Correctional Officers 5Two California Visitors Die In Ocean Incident Near Keʻanae Landing In East Maui 6Kulanihakoʻi High Announces School Mascot And Colors