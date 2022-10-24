The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party.

The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, ballon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.

The block party also will have live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts and great local shopping.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Free entertainment is by the US Pacific Fleet’s Big Wave Brass Band, Catz Under the Stars, Benny Uyetak and Nevah Too Late in the Food Court. Maui’s Classic Cruisers also will be on display near the Keiki Zone.

Free parking is across the street at Azeka Makai in the Kīhei Plaza. Longʻs parking lot charges $10 for parking and is not affiliated with Kihei 4th Friday.

Kihei 4th Friday always is looking for volunteers. For more information, go to www.kiheifridays.com or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.