Maui Business

Live chef demonstrations and entertainment returns to Made in Hawaiʻi Festival

October 24, 2022, 3:05 PM HST
* Updated October 25, 12:39 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Made in Hawaiʻi Festival presented by Mahi Pono and produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association announced the return of its chef demonstrations, food sampling and live entertainment line-up for the three-day festival at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran’s Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022.

The festival will feature live Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning entertainment, local chefs demonstrating their favorite island recipes for audiences, and for the first time—an alcohol tasting with beverages from Kona Brewing Co., Lanikai Brewing and Paradise Ciders for guests 21 years and over.

“Made in Hawaiʻi Festival has been looking forward to welcoming back live entertainment and chef demonstrations – something we weren’t able to do last year,” said Lauren Zirbel, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Food Industry Association, the organization that produces the festival. “In addition to shopping thousands of locally-made products, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Hawaiʻi’s top chefs, sample food from vendors and enjoy the festival’s first alcohol sampling by Kona Brewing Co., Lanikai Brewing and Paradise Ciders.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Made in Hawaiʻi Festival Entertainment Schedule is as follows and is subject to change. Chef demonstrations and live entertainment will be held at the entertainment stage:

Friday, Nov. 11

  • 10:30 a.m.       Chef Demo: Chef Randy Bangloy, Eating House 1849
  • 11:15 a.m.       Chef Jason Yamaguchi, Mugen Waikiki (one of Hawaiian Airlines chefs)
  • 12:30 p.m.       Live Entertainment: Bobby Moderow, Jr.*
  • 2 p.m.              Live Entertainment: Keilana*
  • 3:30 p.m.         Live Entertainment: Melveen Leed*

Saturday, Nov. 12

  • 10:15 a.m.       Chef Demo: Chef Nico Chaize, Nico’s Pier 38
  • 11 a.m.            Chef Demo: Chef Jason Ichiki, Roy’s Waikīkī
  • 12:30 p.m.       Live Entertainment: Hoku Zuttermeister*
  • 1:15 p.m.         2021 Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search Winner, Kekoa Correa
  • 2 p.m.              Live Entertainment: Kawika Kahiapo*
  • 3 p.m.              2022 Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search Winner
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday, Nov. 13

  • 10:15 a.m.       Chef Demo: Chef Bianca Alsip-Freeny, Tailor Made Catering
  • 11 a.m.            Chef Demo: Chef Keaka Lee, Kapa Hale
  • 12:30 p.m.       Live Entertainment: Frank De Lima
  • 2 p.m.               Live Entertainment: Del Beazley*
  • 3:30 p.m.         Live Entertainment: Robi Kahakalau* & Kala’e Camarillo*

* Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner

An alcohol tasting area, hosted by Odom Corporation, will be available for those 21 and over to sample product from Kona Brewing Co., Lanikai Brewing and Paradise Ciders. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Attendees can purchase a two-hour timed entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35, which allows for easy access in and out of the festival area for an entire day.

The Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association and is presented by Mahi Pono. The festival is generously sponsored by Central Pacific Bank, the official bank; Hawaiian Airlines, the official airline; and Ala Moana Hotel, the official host hotel of Made in Hawaiʻi Festival.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Two Visitors Rescued From South Maui Waters At Kamaʻole Beach Park I 2Mauis Most Expensive Active Listings 41 9m Hawea Point Home 35m Makena Property 3Maui Cattle Company Hosts Drive Up Sale Oct 28 2022 4Maui Council Passes Bill To End Hotel Moratorium But Cap Transient Vacation Rentals 5Mauna Loa Current Unrest Is Likely Driven By Renewed Input Of Magma Beneath Summit 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 23 2022