Made in Hawaiʻi Festival presented by Mahi Pono and produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association announced the return of its chef demonstrations, food sampling and live entertainment line-up for the three-day festival at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran’s Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022.

The festival will feature live Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning entertainment, local chefs demonstrating their favorite island recipes for audiences, and for the first time—an alcohol tasting with beverages from Kona Brewing Co., Lanikai Brewing and Paradise Ciders for guests 21 years and over.

“Made in Hawaiʻi Festival has been looking forward to welcoming back live entertainment and chef demonstrations – something we weren’t able to do last year,” said Lauren Zirbel, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Food Industry Association, the organization that produces the festival. “In addition to shopping thousands of locally-made products, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Hawaiʻi’s top chefs, sample food from vendors and enjoy the festival’s first alcohol sampling by Kona Brewing Co., Lanikai Brewing and Paradise Ciders.”

Made in Hawaiʻi Festival Entertainment Schedule is as follows and is subject to change. Chef demonstrations and live entertainment will be held at the entertainment stage:

Friday, Nov. 11

10:30 a.m. Chef Demo: Chef Randy Bangloy, Eating House 1849

11:15 a.m. Chef Jason Yamaguchi, Mugen Waikiki (one of Hawaiian Airlines chefs)

12:30 p.m. Live Entertainment: Bobby Moderow, Jr.*

2 p.m. Live Entertainment: Keilana*

3:30 p.m. Live Entertainment: Melveen Leed*

Saturday, Nov. 12

10:15 a.m. Chef Demo: Chef Nico Chaize, Nico’s Pier 38

11 a.m. Chef Demo: Chef Jason Ichiki, Roy’s Waikīkī

12:30 p.m. Live Entertainment: Hoku Zuttermeister*

1:15 p.m. 2021 Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search Winner, Kekoa Correa

2 p.m. Live Entertainment: Kawika Kahiapo*

3 p.m. 2022 Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search Winner

Sunday, Nov. 13

10:15 a.m. Chef Demo: Chef Bianca Alsip-Freeny, Tailor Made Catering

11 a.m. Chef Demo: Chef Keaka Lee, Kapa Hale

12:30 p.m. Live Entertainment: Frank De Lima

2 p.m. Live Entertainment: Del Beazley*

3:30 p.m. Live Entertainment: Robi Kahakalau* & Kala’e Camarillo*

* Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner

An alcohol tasting area, hosted by Odom Corporation, will be available for those 21 and over to sample product from Kona Brewing Co., Lanikai Brewing and Paradise Ciders.

Attendees can purchase a two-hour timed entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35, which allows for easy access in and out of the festival area for an entire day.

The Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association and is presented by Mahi Pono. The festival is generously sponsored by Central Pacific Bank, the official bank; Hawaiian Airlines, the official airline; and Ala Moana Hotel, the official host hotel of Made in Hawaiʻi Festival.