Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 24, 2022

October 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:46 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:46 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:30 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:28 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday, and become more northerly Wednesday, providing a boost to north facing shores during midweek. The next boost for north facing shores is expected late next weekend. A small, long period south swell is expected to arrive Wednesday, and linger into the weekend. As trade winds increase in the next few days, expect rough and choppy surf along east facing shores to increase. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
