Maui Surf Forecast for October 24, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:24 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:25 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday, and become more northerly Wednesday, providing a boost to north facing shores during midweek. The next boost for north facing shores is expected late next weekend. A small, long period south swell is expected to arrive Wednesday, and linger into the weekend. As trade winds increase in the next few days, expect rough and choppy surf along east facing shores to increase.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com