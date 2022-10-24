Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:46 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:46 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:30 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:28 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday, and become more northerly Wednesday, providing a boost to north facing shores during midweek. The next boost for north facing shores is expected late next weekend. A small, long period south swell is expected to arrive Wednesday, and linger into the weekend. As trade winds increase in the next few days, expect rough and choppy surf along east facing shores to increase.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.