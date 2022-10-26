Hawaiʻi Craftsmen montage.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022, on Maui to end the year’s exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery. This partnership between the MACC and Hawai‘i Craftsmen has enabled the exhibit to travel from O‘ahu and also extend the exposure of the participating artists and their work in traditional and contemporary craft.

The exhibit opened ran from Sept. to Oct. 15 at the Downtown Art Center in Honolulu, and opens on Maui on Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 23.

The exhibit features 114 works by 92 artists from Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Moloka‘i, and Oʻahu.























This marks the 54th Annual Statewide Exhibition for Hawai‘i Craftsmen. Artists were encouraged to submit their best work for consideration of the juror and inclusion in the exhibition on both islands.

This year’s juror was Neida Bangerter, Gallery Director at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery, who has overseen the curation and facilitation of exhibitions there since 2009.

“My experience traveling to five neighbor islands as this year’s juror revealed an overwhelming amount of great work from artist communities statewide. I selected 114 works by 92 artists from Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Moloka‘i and Oʻahu. Viewing works directly enabled me to examine each piece to consider the material and treatment in handling by the artist, and to understand their ideas presented,” commented Bangerter.

Hawai‘i Craftsmen is a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization founded in 1966 with the goal of increasing public awareness and appreciation of fine craft throughout the state. Their founding members consisted of local artists, art educators, and influencers dedicated to honoring Hawai‘i craft artists while providing opportunities for artistic growth, professional development, and recognition.

Today, Hawai‘i Craftsmen continues to influence the state of contemporary craft in Hawai‘i by supporting generations of students, artists, and craftspeople. The 1st Hawai‘i Craftsmen Annual Statewide Juried Exhibition took place in 1967 at Ala Moana Center.

Erik Sullivan – Erethizon.

This year, 22 awards were presented to various artists based on the quality and presentations of their individual work. The juror’s criteria included visual appeal, craftsmanship, and compelling combinations of material.

Of the three top awards, the Thurston Twigg-Smith Best in Show Award for $3,000 went to Eric Sullivan from O‘ahu for his ceramic and steel work Erethizon.

for his ceramic and steel work Erethizon. The Elizabeth Rice Grossman Award of Excellence for $1,000 was awarded to Peter Naramore of Kula, Maui for his console table made of monkeypod, ebony, and pheasantwood.

for his console table made of monkeypod, ebony, and pheasantwood. The Charles E. Higa Memorial Award of Excellence for $1,000 went to Daniel Sheinfeld Rodriguez of Hawai‘i for his chair made of sugi pine.

The Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022 exhibition at Schaefer International Gallery is open from Nov. 8 through Dec. 23, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and also before select Castle Theater and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. Admission is free.

This exhibition is organized by Hawai‘i Craftsmen and presented in partnership with Maui Arts & Cultural Center, and is sponsored in part by County of Maui, Office of Economic Development, and Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program.