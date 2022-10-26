Maui Arts & Entertainment

Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts presents ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy’

October 26, 2022, 1:23 PM HST
Seabury Hall’s cast of “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.” Photo Courtesy: Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” from Nov. 11-13 and 18-20 at its ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center in Makawao.

Tickets are available at: seaburyhall.org/arts. Ticket prices: adult $18, kupuna $15 and keiki $10.

The musical follows Gomez Addams (Kristian Roque) as he confronts every father’s nightmare: daughter Wednesday Addams (Jadyn Gurley), the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man (Sean Cortez, Wolf Pell) from a respectable family (Luz Bridgeford, Jack Bendon) that her parents have never met.

Tickets are now on sale for Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program’s “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.” Photo Courtesy; Seabury Hall
When daughter Wednesday begs her father Gomez not to tell her mother Morticia (Bobby Goldyn), he is forced to lie to his wife. Everything will change for the whole family at the fateful dinner they host for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

“We are excited to be able to do this musical at full-scale once again,” said David Ward, Director and Choreographer. “Our cast is exceptional not only in terms of talent but also in attitude. They come to rehearsal eager, wanting to do well, and self-motivated.

“‘The Addams Family’ will be especially enjoyable for high school students with its animated characters and relatable storyline. We can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center for this musical.”

Vocal director Julia Golding has stepped in during Molly Schad’s maternity leave.

“She’s a great collaborator and amazing with the kids,” Ward said.

Local make-up artist RyN Shimabuku joins costume designers Andre Morissette and Vanessa Cerrito. Set and light design is by Todd Van Amburgh and sound design is by Peter Della Croce.

Showtimes:

  • Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.
  • Nov.18 at 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.
