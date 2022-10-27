A humpback whale carries a video-enabled instrumented suction-cup tag that records the whale’s movement and sounds. NOAA permit #19655. credit: NOAA

NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary will host a virtual pre- whale season webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sanctuary staff will provide presentations about recent scientific findings and the upcoming 2022-2023 whale season.

Dr. Marc Lammers , sanctuary research ecologist, will discuss results from acoustic monitoring efforts, vessel surveys, and tagging work to understand whale behavior.

Ed Lyman, sanctuary natural resource specialist, will talk about research associated with the sanctuary's humpback health and risk assessment monitoring, and large whale entanglement response efforts.

Both presenters will take questions from the audience.

Entangled mother humpback whale shown with a knife on the end of a long pole that would eventually be used to free her, benefitting both mother and her calf. As part of the science behind the sanctuary’s response efforts, the gear was determined to represent marine debris. Credit: Ed Lyman/ NOAA MMHSRP permit # 18786-06

The pre-season webinar is offered for free, and it is open to the public. Virtual online registration is available at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2832302797236597004

After registering, guests will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. For more information, please call 808-879-2818.

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is administered by a partnership of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawai‘i through the Division of Aquatic Resources. The sanctuary works to protect humpback whales through research, education, conservation and stewardship.