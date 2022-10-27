Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:05 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:09 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:40 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 11:08 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of rather small short period northerly swells are expected through Tuesday. A slightly larger and longer period northwest swell may arrive Sunday night and Monday and linger into Tuesday. The current small long period south swell will linger through today with a slightly larger long period south swell expected to fill in later today, peak tomorrow and slowly subside through the weekend. Another similar size south swell may arrive Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Choppy surf will remain slightly elevated along east facing shores through today before diminishing a bit over the weekend. East facing shores surf will gradually build to typically elevated choppy conditions through much of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
