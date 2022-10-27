Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of rather small short period northerly swells are expected through Tuesday. A slightly larger and longer period northwest swell may arrive Sunday night and Monday and linger into Tuesday. The current small long period south swell will linger through today with a slightly larger long period south swell expected to fill in later today, peak tomorrow and slowly subside through the weekend. Another similar size south swell may arrive Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Choppy surf will remain slightly elevated along east facing shores through today before diminishing a bit over the weekend. East facing shores surf will gradually build to typically elevated choppy conditions through much of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com