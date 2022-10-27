Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:09 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:40 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:08 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of rather small short period northerly swells are expected through Tuesday. A slightly larger and longer period northwest swell may arrive Sunday night and Monday and linger into Tuesday. The current small long period south swell will linger through today with a slightly larger long period south swell expected to fill in later today, peak tomorrow and slowly subside through the weekend. Another similar size south swell may arrive Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Choppy surf will remain slightly elevated along east facing shores through today before diminishing a bit over the weekend. East facing shores surf will gradually build to typically elevated choppy conditions through much of next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.