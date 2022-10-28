Maui News

Maui Police Department’s Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign begins today

October 28, 2022, 9:06 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out enforcing our zero-tolerance response to impaired driving as part of a Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign that starts today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and continues throughout the holiday weekend.

Saturation patrols, including impaired driving checkpoints, will be utilized to address impaired driving, speeding, and other dangerous driving behaviors. 

To date, Maui County has had 454 impaired driving arrests which include 19 habitual impaired driving arrests, compared to 478 impaired driving arrests this same time last year.

In the State of Hawaiʻi, an Impaired Driving arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense; or if a person was convicted of Habitual Impaired Driving one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui County has seen a 14% increase in fatal motor vehicle crashes in 2022, with 80% being attributed to speeding and/or impaired drivers.   

“The Maui Police Department does not tolerate impaired driving. If you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested,” police advised in a department press release.

“We need our community to help us end senseless, preventable injuries and deaths on our roadways by driving sober, ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt, and obeying the posted speed limits.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The department is also asking motorists to report suspected impaired driving incidents to Main police. “We humbly request the public’s assistance; your support is critical to helping us make our roads safer and stopping preventable impaired driving deaths from occurring,” police said.

The department provided the following tips to motorists:

  • Plan a safe way home before you start consuming intoxicants.
  • If you have been consuming intoxicants, utilize a car service (Smartphone driven online transportation networks), take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member.
  • If you know someone who is impaired and intends to get behind the wheel, take their keys or help them make other arrangements to get to their next destination safely.
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Breaking After Just 10 Months On The Job Deputy Police Chief Hank Retires Mauis Wade Maeda Promoted 2First Of Its Kind Rules Proposed For Manta Ray Viewing In Hawaiʻi 3Annual Keiki Halloween At The Shops At Wailea Draws 100 Costume Entries 4Maui Outdoor Lighting Ordinance Victory For Seabirds Turtles 5Community Briefing To Update Public As Experts Monitor Mauna Loa For Any Sign Of Increased Threat 6Fairmont Kea Lani Announces Two Night Culinary Collaboration Nov 3 4