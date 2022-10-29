Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:21 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 06:59 AM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain below the seasonal average into early next week. The current small, short- period north swell will continue to fade, followed by a small, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving early Monday. Surf along south facing shores will remain near, or slightly above average. The current south-southwest swell will persist into early next week, followed by new south-southwest swells spreading over the area starting Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this weekend due to the weak trade winds. As the trades strengthen early next week, rough surf will gradually build along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph.