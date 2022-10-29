Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 29, 2022

October 29, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 




Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:21 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 06:59 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will remain below the seasonal average into early next week. The current small, short- period north swell will continue to fade, followed by a small, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving early Monday. Surf along south facing shores will remain near, or slightly above average. The current south-southwest swell will persist into early next week, followed by new south-southwest swells spreading over the area starting Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small this weekend due to the weak trade winds. As the trades strengthen early next week, rough surf will gradually build along east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
